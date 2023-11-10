El Spero celebrates 50th anniversary in Oakville

× Expand El Spero El Spero Restaurant in Oakville celebrates 50 years

Sometimes we’re so fortunate that when we plant seeds, nurture them, and give them all of our love and attention, we reap unimaginable returns. That’s what it was like for Danny Kotsopoulos.

This October marked the 50th anniversary for El Spero Restaurant in Oakville.

Danny came to Canada in 1943. Settling down in Toronto, he took jobs in the restaurant business in order to provide for his family.

× Expand El Spero Don Kotsopoulos, Mike Kotsopoulos, Steve Kotsopoulos - owners of El Spero in Oakville Review

After years of learning all he could about the industry while working for others, Danny decided to open something of his own in the city.

It wasn’t long before he was drawn to the culture and lifestyle in Oakville, closed up shop, and re-opened an eatery under the name, ‘Tip Top’, in what was known then as Hopedale Mall with his brother George.

Though successful, with a greater understanding of what the good people of Oakville wanted, a year later they rebranded under a new name, El Spero.

Open since 1973, El Spero became a familiar fixture in Hopedale Mall, a place to meet, greet, and relax. A place to go for food that is both comforting, and affordable, with a commitment to quality and flavour profiles that guests can rely on.

The eatery offers selection in a variety of cuisines to satisfy most cravings. The vibe likened to that of an elevated Mom and Pops. You’ll not only be greeted, but familiar faces are made to feel like family. The restaurant prides itself on providing swift service.

The menu has routine updates to keep it fresh. Having had the luxury of tweaking and curating the dishes available for so long, all items possess their own individual popularity.

Orders of schnitzel for $20.50 as well as the $23.00 chicken souvlaki make steady trips to hungry patrons. All-day breakfast is an option. The oversized serving of the El Spero Breakfast dish for $18.50, exceeds expectations.

× Expand El Spero Schnitzel at El Spero in Oakville

They have watched generations of families join them over the years. Many of the customers at El Spero have favourite tables selected as they frequent the restaurant.

A corner table is occupied by the owners and their family. They are present and accessible.

"It was never my father’s dream to open a restaurant," shares Don Kotsopoulos. "At the time, it was a means to an end. He couldn’t imagine how successful El Spero would become."

"When you realize how much something means to a community, it becomes so much more to you. That’s how my dad felt. My brother and I watched his passion and commitment grow. We learned from him."

× Expand Restaurant Guru Chicken Souvlaki at El Spero in Oakville

Don continued, "The restaurant is where we spent most of our time since my brother and I were small children. It wasn’t a burden, it was our joy. Our family is very close."

"I know that people will think that I’m crazy, but it’s pretty amazing when you get to work with your family. I mean, these are the most important people in your life and honestly we all get along so well."

Don Kotsopoulos, his brother Steve and nephew Mike Kotsopoulos took over in the 80s. Proud that his son now works at the restaurant, Don adds, "This is a place that we hope to keep going and pass on to future generations."

On the 50th anniversary, the restaurant celebrated the milestone by offering 50 percent off of a different dish each day for a week.

Don notes, "We love what we did together. We celebrate that everyday. Our family comes and hangs out regularly. To be honest, it’s an ongoing celebration for us."

× Expand El Spero Big breakfast at El Spero Restaurant in Oakville

Don shared that he is most proud of the fact that 95 percent of their employees have been with them for many years.

He continues, "I would love to thank the Oakville community. We wouldn’t be in this position without them. The customers are amazing and we love to see the same faces. It’s the people that make this worth doing everyday. It’s really fulfilling, and we look forward to continuing."

"El Spero has been here at 2420 Lakeshore Road West, for about 10 years now. We’re very happy with this location, though the building, for us, is not as important as what’s inside. Inside is where the heart is – where the love comes from."