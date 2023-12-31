An elegant ube entremet for New Year’s Eve

× Expand Michele Bogle Ube Entremet Recipe for an entremet with ube mousse, pistachio, and sponge cake

Ube has become popular for its vibrant purple hue as a stunning foundation in a variety of luxe desserts. Its nutty, sweet, vanilla essence and aromatics make this delicious member of the yam family, a versatile complement to many added flavours.

This showy tuber can transform into the perfect dessert to impress your guests with this New Year’s Eve.

The recipe below incorporates several, but easy techniques that will encourage future experimentation and creativity of dish ideas using this tasty yam.

Those dining on this dessert will find beneath the shiny mirror glaze, a pillowy slice of sponge cake, and a generous topping of ube mousse, with a disc of pistachio paste sandwiched between.

Ube Entremet Recipe

PREPARATION TIME: 2 hr 15 min YIELDS: 4

Equipment

Handheld or stand mixer, small grinder, measuring cups, 13 inch x 9 inch baking pan, heat-resistant spatula, measuring spoons, (4) 4-inch cake rings, 4-inch cylindrical cake cutter, mixing bowls, small cutting board, saucepan, wax paper, ramekin, sifter

Ingredients

Sponge Cake -

6 large eggs, room temperature, divided

¾ cup sugar, divided

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla

¼ tsp salt

⅔ cup flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 oz red food gel

1 oz blue food gel

Pistachio Paste -

½ cup unsalted shelled pistachios, ground

2 Tbsp olive oil

Ube Mousse -

1 package powdered gelatin

1/2 cup cool water

1/2 cup cooked and mashed ube, or ⅛ cup dry ube powder before hydrating

4 Tbsp butter

1/8 tsp salt

1 tsp ube extract

1 oz red food gel

1 oz blue food gel

2 cups cold heavy cream

4 Tbsp sugar, divided

5 egg whites

Mirror Glaze -

1 package powdered gelatin

½ cup cool water, divided

½ cup glucose

½ cup sugar

¾ cup white chocolate chips

¼ cup condensed milk

1 oz red food gel

1 oz blue food gel

Instructions

Sponge Cake

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350℉.

Grease the baking sheet and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Step 2

With the mixer, beat 6 egg whites with the ¼ cup of sugar on high speed for 5 minutes, until stiff peaks form. Carefully transfer the mixture to a bowl.

Step 3

Beat together the 6 egg yolks, the remaining ½ cup sugar, the oil, vanilla, and salt on high speed for 2 minutes, until light and fluffy. Carefully incorporate the food colouring to desired hue.

Step 4

Combine the flour and baking powder in a bowl, then add the flour to the egg yolk mixture on low speed, just until combined.

Step 5

Fold a ⅓ of the egg whites into the egg yolk mixture at a time.

Step 6

Pour the batter evenly into the prepared baking pan and bake for 15 minutes or until the cake is lightly golden in colour and springs back when gently pressed. Allow to cool completely.

Pistachio Paste

Step 1

In a small mixing bowl, combine the ground pistachio with the olive oil. Set aside.

Ube Mousse

Step 1

In a small mixing bowl, mix ½ cup of water with gelatin, until fully dissolved. Set the mixture aside to allow the gelatin to bloom (develop). This will take 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 2

In a saucepan, on medium-low heat, warm the mashed ube, or hydrated powder. Add in butter, salt, ube extract, and food gel, and mix until smooth.

Step 3

Incorporate the bloomed gelatin into the ube mixture. Stirring until the gelatin has completely dissolved. Remove from heat. Allow to completely cool.

Step 4

In a mixer, whip cream and 2 tablespoons of sugar for approximately 5 minutes, until it forms stiff peaks. Carefully transfer the whipped cream into a mixing bowl.

Step 5

In a mixer, beat the egg whites with 2 tablespoons of sugar for 3 to 5 minutes, until stiff peaks form.

Step 6

Carefully fold the ube mixture into the egg white combination, then gently fold in the whipped cream.

Step 7

Lay a piece of wax paper on a cutting board, or small tray. Set the cake rings on the tray. Cut four bases of the sponge cake and set one in each of the cake rings.

Divide the pistachio paste in four. Roll a disc by hand, and set one disc in the centre of each sponge base.

Gently spoon mousse over the pistachio and sponge to the top of the rings and use a knife to level the top.

Freeze the rings for 1 hour.

Mirror Glaze

Step 1

In a ramekin, add the gelatin and a ¼ cup of water. Stir until fully dissolved. Set aside and allow it to bloom.

Step 2

In a saucepan, add the glucose, sugar and a ¼ cup of water on medium heat for 5 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Step 3

As the sugar mixture begins to bubble, remove from heat, add in the white chocolate and mix with a spatula until the chips have completely melted. Mix in the condensed milk. Then the bloomed gelatin, until fully incorporated. Stir in the red and blue food gel until desired hue is achieved.

Step 4

Use a sifter over a mixing bowl to strain any particles that didn’t dissolve to ensure a smooth and clear glaze. Pour the glaze into a large measuring cup with a spout. Allow the glaze to cool to approximately 94℉, which sets up the glaze and allows air bubbles to collapse before pouring.

Step 5

Remove the rings from the freezer. Take a knife edge and carefully slide it around the inner edge of each ring to loosen the cake and mousse.

Set a cup on a dish, then set one cake on top of the cup. Pour a generous amount of glaze around the top and edges of the cake, ensuring full coverage. Pour runoff glaze back into the measuring cup. Use a knife to carefully remove hanging drips from the cake. Repeat for each cake.

Set each glazed cake on a serving dish and decorate. Keep refrigerated until serving. Enjoy!