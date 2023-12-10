ENDGAME: The Secret Force 136 by Catherine Little

Plumleaf Press ENDGAME

The story starts with a young boy visiting his grandfather in a retirement home and receiving important life lessons, such as learning how to win and lose with equal composure when playing the ancient Chinese game of Xiangqi (also known as elephant chess).

Along with how to behave, the 10-year-old learns the little-known story of Force 136 of Chinese Canadians who had originally been refused enlistment in the Canadian military.

Author Catherine Little skilfully weaves instructions for playing the fascinating game of Xiangqi into the grandfather's memories of serving in that elite allied force, thus reminding us of the former anti-Asian era in this country. It certainly makes for an unusual picture book, both highly readable yet dealing with complex issues in a way youngsters can understand.

The Toronto-based author and educator only uncovered the existence of this little-known secret force a few years ago and the pivotal role it played in bringing an end to the legal racism faced by Chinese Canadians: the infamous Head Tax that became the Chinese Immigration Act of 1923, also known as the Chinese Exclusion Act, which remained in effect until 1947.

Accompanying this tale are the superb illustrations, in many cases more akin to full-page evocative paintings, by Sean Huang, an artist and illustrator from Regina, Saskatchewan, whose father is the well-known artist Zhong-Yang Huang.

What makes ENDGAME so unusual is this blend of a tale about the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson - who hasn't taught their grandchildren a favourite board game - through the elderly Chinese gentleman's memories of times past while telling the youngster, and indeed all readers of this picture book, about the influence Secret Force 136 brought to monumental changes in the lives of Chinese Canadians.

Picture books have long been important in a child's development, not just in language skills but learning to recognize sounds and patterns and that the words and pictures are connected. My, how they love to make their own predictions about what happens next,

Even those for the older student, such as ENDGAME, open the mind to understanding a reality that could never have occurred to them. And adults have their favourites, sometimes from childhood. Mine is a simple and short picture book called A Busy Day for a Good Grandmother by Margaret Mahy, known in Britain as the 'queen of children's fiction.' The front cover depicts a decidedly youthful grandmother revving her dirt bike as she sets off on some mission for a newly arrived grandchild.

Whenever I was called on to drive my car - very carefully - to replenish formula or replace the lost soother, that good granny picture book always brought a grin to my face and a chuckle to my soul.