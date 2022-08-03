Enjoy "Movies in the Park" across Oakville

Town of Oakville
The town of Oakville has announced they will be hosting a series of free, outdoor movies at parks around town on select dates in August and September 2022.
Called "Movies in the Park", official billing for these events from the town says: "The Town of Oakville invites residents to enjoy a free movie and fun and interactive activities for the family at a park near you."
While most are on weekends, the shows will feature family-friendly movies on rotating nights at seven different local parks.
Entry and activities for attendees will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night, with the film beginning "around 8:30 p.m. or closer to sunset." Those attending are advised to come early "to ensure you get a good spot to watch the main feature movie," according to organizers. They are also encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and your favourite snacks.
Movie schedule and locations
Coco on Friday, August 19
- at Glenashton Park, 1051 Glenashton Drive
Finding Dory on Wednesday, August 24
- at Trafalgar Park, 133 Rebecca Street
Soul on Friday, August 26
- at Millbank Park, 166 Glenashton Drive
Zootopia on Wednesday, August 31
- at Seabrook Park, 2069 Seabrook Drive
Inside Out on Friday, September 2
- at Sixteen Hollow Park, 2140 Westoak Trails Blvd
Wonder, starring Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts, on Saturday, September 10
- at North Park, 3170 Neyagawa Boulevard
Up (2009), the Pixar classic on Friday, September 16
- at Wallace Park, 245 Reynolds Street
Town of Oakville
What to bring
- Picnic blanket and/or lawn chairs
- Refreshments (such as popcorn and water)
- Bug spray
In the event of inclement weather, like rain and thunderstorms, Movies in the Park "may be delayed or cancelled for the night." It's suggested to follow the town of Oakville social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook for updates (or visit the Movies in the Park page here.)
Parking" is limited in some locations so please plan ahead." The town is encouraging residents to walk or bike to the movie screening in your area or to take Oakville Transit.
For more details, visit the Movies in the Park website here.