Erchless Coach House renovation preserves Oakville's History

If you’ve wandered the lush gardens of the Erchless Estate at the foot of Navy Street in Olde Oakville, you’ve likely walked by the Arts and Crafts Coach House. It is located at the northern border of the property, just west of the large white gates.

Oakville News

Allan Chisholm, the grandson of Oakville's founder William Chisholm, built the Coach House in 1899. The shingle-style building designed by architect Frank Wickson with its clean lines and organic materials is a far cry from the ornate Victorian-style previously in vogue.

Over the years, the Chisholm family used the Coach House at Erchless as a carriage house, garage, and residence. During the middle of the 20th century, Dr. Juliet Chisholm's used it to house her medical practice. Dr. Chisholm's specialty was pediatrics. The most recent use of the building was a storage facility for the Oakville Museum, which became redundant when QE Park Community and Cultural Centre opened.

The building is currently under a $2.75 million renovation by Clifford Restoration. The new design by VG Architects will create additional space for the Oakville Museum’s cultural and heritage programming. The project's scope also includes the restoration of the Gardeners Cottage. The town scheduled the completion for fall 2021.

Additional information on the Coach House project is available on the Town of Oakville’s website.