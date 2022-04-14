Events in Oakville this Easter weekend - April 15-18

× Expand Bee Felten Leidel (Unsplash)

Happy (or perhaps, Hoppy?) Easter! With a long weekend ahead, there's lots of fun things to do in Oakville while off from work and school. We have a full list of events for this weekend, April 15-18, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

The temperatures are slowly but surely going up, and it's going to be sunny for most of the long weekend. The highest chance of rain doesn't come until next Monday.

With the small but noticeable rise in new COVID-19 cases, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Happy egg hunting!

Oakville Events: April 15, 16, 17 & 18

Please note that several town facilities are closed inclusive from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18 to observe the holiday. Everything you need to know about holiday hours is on Oakville News' Easter guide at this link here.

Friday, April 15, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of a shower, +12 (feels like +9), 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun/cloud, +3 (feels like 0), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 40km/h, southwest

Events:

GOOD FRIDAY: Most Town-owned facilities are closed.

Most Town-owned facilities are closed. Carla & the Latin Train: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Band who loves to promote their south American roots. Tickets are $10. Show begins at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Band who loves to promote their south American roots. Tickets are $10. Show begins at 8 p.m. Everything Everywhere All at Once: Opening night of new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun/cloud, +8 (feels like +5), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +2), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25km/h, southwest

Events:

Easter benefit concert for Ukraine: Concert at ClearView Christian Reformed Church. Youth (ages 5-17) have worked hard to present this Easter concert in dance and song. All proceeds of the freewill offering and bake sale go to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Show at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Concert at ClearView Christian Reformed Church. Youth (ages 5-17) have worked hard to present this Easter concert in dance and song. All proceeds of the freewill offering and bake sale go to humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Show at 2 p.m. Maple Syrup Festival and Maple Town: Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +8 (feels like +6), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +1), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30km/h, northwest

Events:

EASTER SUNDAY: Most Town-owned facilities are closed.

Most Town-owned facilities are closed. Duran Place for Kids Easter Egg Hunt: in Downtown Oakville. Hunt for eggs, exchange them for Easter treats and visit with the Easter Bunny. Plenty of photo opportunities. Baskets provided. $25 per child. Adults free. Hunts at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

in Downtown Oakville. Hunt for eggs, exchange them for Easter treats and visit with the Easter Bunny. Plenty of photo opportunities. Baskets provided. $25 per child. Adults free. Hunts at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Augmented Reality Spring Hunt in Downtown Oakville: All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect 5 characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. (Read more here.)

All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect 5 characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: Opening weekend of new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Monday, April 18, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +7 (feels like +4), 80% chance of precipitation

Night: Light rain, +3 (feels like +1), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25km/h, east

Events:

EASTER MONDAY: Most Town-owned facilities are closed.

Most Town-owned facilities are closed. Augmented Reality Spring Hunt in Downtown Oakville: All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect 5 characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. (Read more here.)

All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect 5 characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. Jam Night at Moonshine Cafe: Cover charge $5. (Read more here.)

