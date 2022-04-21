Events in Oakville this weekend - April 22-24

× Expand Nikola Jovanovic / Unsplash

It's Earth Day! There's lots of great eco-fun things to do in Oakville this weekend - here's our full list of events for this weekend, April 22-24, 2022.

Aside from light rain on Saturday morning, it's supposed to be sunny for most of this weekend, and Sunday could see a year-high temperature of +24 in Oakville - a great chance to get outdoors and play in the first real warm weather of 2022.

With the small but noticeable rise in new COVID-19 cases, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Oakville Events: April 22, 23, & 24

Friday, April 22, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +14 (feels like +13), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +7 (feels like +6), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, southeast

Events:

Holiday: today is Earth Day!

Rally to Stop Highway 413: Activist event. GASP and Oakville Climate Action invite you to a rally to Stop the 413 at the corner of Trafalgar and Cornwall Rd. People are invited to bring their own signs, but signs will also be available. Begins at 4:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

The Laramie Project: Live docudrama play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The true story of teen Matthew Shepherd in 1998 Wyoming and his murder. Tickets $20. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Random Acts of Music: Live music at Moonshine Cafe. Fun with local artists performing/jamming and just having a good time! Tickets are $5. Show begins at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Opening night of new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Saturday, April 23, 2022

TODAY IS THE TOWN-WIDE EARTH DAY CLEAN UP! The annual event returns after cancellations in 2020 and 2021. This year, there are 53 sites all around Oakville holding clean-up events simultaneously. Clean ups begin at 9 a.m. and you can click here for a full list of all locations.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +5 (feels like +3), 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +7 (feels like +4), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30km/h, northeast

Events:

Garage Sale for Dog Guides: Community Fundraiser. Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides will be selling lots of dog-related items and goodies, including collars, leashes, bandanas, toys, and lots of treats! All proceeds will go towards helping Canadians with disabilities receive a Dog Guide at no cost.Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Neighbour to Neighbour Chat: Post-Covid family wellness forum at St. John's United Church. Free in-person forum and meeting on family mental health and community services. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

The Laramie Project: Live docudrama play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The true story of teen Matthew Shepherd in 1998 Wyoming and his murder. Tickets $20. Two shows today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free E-Waste Collection and Recycling: Activist Event at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Bring your unwanted electronics and they will be collected & responsibly recycled. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Trafalgar-Chartwell Residents' Association Earth Day clean up: 9 a.m. start at Oakville Curling Club. (Read more here.)

Chartwell Maple Grove Residents Association Earth Day clean up: 10 a.m. start at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +20 (feels like +22), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy, possible showers, +14 (feels like +13), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, east

Events:

The Laramie Project: Live docudrama play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The true story of teen Matthew Shepherd in 1998 Wyoming and his murder. Tickets $20. Show begins at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Augmented Reality Spring Hunt in Downtown Oakville: All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect 5 characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. (Read more here.)

The Bad Guys: Opening weekend of new animated family movie. (Showtimes here.)

