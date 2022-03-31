Events in Oakville this weekend - April 1, 2 & 3

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Downtown Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

It's the first weekend of April, and with spring in full swing, there's lots to see and do in Oakville!

Looking for Oakville events on April 1-3, 2022? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

The weather is going to be pleasant but potentially wet for Friday and Saturday, and then temperatures dip into the negatives for Sunday.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: April 1, 2 & 3

Friday, April 1, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, +1 (feels like 0), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +1 (feels like -4), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20km/h, west

Events:

Any Dream Will Do - The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber: Show at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. A ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at the life and music of the man behind "The Music Of The Night." Told through story and song, the show is brought to life by top musical theatre performers from Stratford, Toronto, the West End, and Broadway, and features an avalanche of Webber’s hit songs. Show at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers: Cheer on OJHL's Oakville Blades at a home game against at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Puck drop at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Morbius: Opening night of new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Cheer on OJHL's Oakville Blades at a home game against at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Puck drop at 8 p.m. Morbius: Opening night of new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +5 (feels like +2), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, +4 (feels like +1), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, south

Events:

Oakville Blades vs. Milton Menace: Last regular season home game. Cheer on OJHL's Oakville Blades at a home game against at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Puck drop at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Maple Syrup Festival and Maple Town: Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Read more here.)

Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lorenzo Guggenheim conducts the Oakville Symphony: Part of this season's conductor showcase with the Oakville Symphony. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Lorenzo Guggenheim conducts the Oakville Symphony: Part of this season's conductor showcase with the Oakville Symphony. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Bluegrass Jam at Moonshine Cafe: Live music. 2-6 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mixed precipitation, +1 (feels like -1), 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +4 (feels like +1), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, west

Events:

Lorenzo Guggenheim conducts the Oakville Symphony: Part of this season's conductor showcase with the Oakville Symphony. Concert begins at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Maple Syrup Festival and Maple Town: Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE