Events in Oakville this weekend: April 29-May 1

It's time to "spring" into fun this weekend! There are so many things to do in Oakville - here's our complete list of events for this weekend, April 29 - May 1, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Friday and Saturday will be some of the first reliably warmer days this spring, with clear skies and sun. There's a possible chance of showers on Sunday afternoon, with a bigger likelihood of showers Sunday evening and night.

With the small but noticeable rise of COVID-19 cases, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Oakville Events: April 29, 30 & May 1

Friday, April 29, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +13 (feels like +12), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +2 (feels like -1), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, southeast

Events:

Bridge over Troubled Water (Classic Albums Live): Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The 5th and final album from one of the most iconic duos in music history Simon & Garfunkel Bridge Over Troubled Water is possibly the duos best album. Tickets are $56-67. The show begins at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The 5th and final album from one of the most iconic duos in music history Simon & Garfunkel Bridge Over Troubled Water is possibly the duos best album. Tickets are $56-67. The show begins at 8 p.m. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. The Outfit: Opening night of a new movie - read the Oakville News review. (Showtimes here.)

Opening night of a new movie - read the Oakville News review. Alfie Smith: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, April 30, 2022

TODAY IS THE TOWN-WIDE EARTH DAY CLEAN-UP! The annual event returns after cancellations in 2020 and 2021. This year, there are 53 sites all around Oakville holding clean-up events simultaneously. Clean-ups begin at 9 a.m., and you can click here for a complete list of all locations.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +14 (feels like +5), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +9 (feels like +4), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20km/h, east

Events:

Oakville Choral Spring Concert: Live music at St. John's United Church. Oakville Choral in concert with the Mozart Project presents "I REMEMBER YOU". Show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission, but youth up to age 26 are free. Vaccine mandate in effect for audience. (Read more here.)

Live music at St. John's United Church. Oakville Choral in concert with the Mozart Project presents "I REMEMBER YOU". Show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission, but youth up to age 26 are free. Vaccine mandate in effect for audience. Masterworks of Oakville Chorus & Orchestra presents Vivaldi & Bach: Concert at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church. Soloists include Charlene Pauls, Soprano; Ana Isabella Castro, Soprano; Cassandra Warner, Mezzo Soprano; Chris Fischer, Tenor; Dion Mazerolle, Bass. Trumpet soloists Geoff Tiller and Nora Nolan. Show at 8 p.m., tickets are $35+ but free for those under age 30. (Read more here.)

Concert at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church. Soloists include Charlene Pauls, Soprano; Ana Isabella Castro, Soprano; Cassandra Warner, Mezzo Soprano; Chris Fischer, Tenor; Dion Mazerolle, Bass. Trumpet soloists Geoff Tiller and Nora Nolan. Show at 8 p.m., tickets are $35+ but free for those under age 30. Bridge over Troubled Water (Classic Albums Live): Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The 5th and final album from one of the most iconic duos in music history Simon & Garfunkel Bridge Over Troubled Water is possibly the duos best album. Tickets are $56-67. The show begins at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. The 5th and final album from one of the most iconic duos in music history Simon & Garfunkel Bridge Over Troubled Water is possibly the duos best album. Tickets are $56-67. The show begins at 8 p.m. Augmented Reality Spring Hunt in Downtown Oakville: All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect five characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. (Read more here.)

All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect five characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. Revera Oakville Open House: retirement home open house. Prizes to won be on site. Free. 12-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Possible showers, +13 (feels like +11), 50% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with showers, +7 (feels like +5), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, north

Events:

Masterworks of Oakville Chorus & Orchestra presents Vivaldi & Bach: Concert at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church. Soloists include Charlene Pauls, Soprano; Ana Isabella Castro, Soprano; Cassandra Warner, Mezzo Soprano; Chris Fischer, Tenor; Dion Mazerolle, Bass. Trumpet soloists Geoff Tiller and Nora Nolan. Show at 3 p.m., tickets are $35+ but free for those under age 30. (Read more here.)

Concert at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church. Soloists include Charlene Pauls, Soprano; Ana Isabella Castro, Soprano; Cassandra Warner, Mezzo Soprano; Chris Fischer, Tenor; Dion Mazerolle, Bass. Trumpet soloists Geoff Tiller and Nora Nolan. Show at 3 p.m., tickets are $35+ but free for those under age 30. Port Credit Revival Band: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $5. Show starts at 6 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $5. Show starts at 6 p.m. The Bad Guys: Now playing; a new animated family movie. (Showtimes here.)

Now playing; a new animated family movie. Augmented Reality Spring Hunt in Downtown Oakville: All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect five characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. (Read more here.)

