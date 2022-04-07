Events in Oakville this weekend - April 8, 9 & 10

× Expand Town of Oakville Oakvillepic2

Warmer weather and the first spring flowers are blossoming. It's a great time to get out and enjoy the events that are happening around Oakville.

Looking for Oakville's events this weekend, April 8-10, 2022? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

The weather is going to be slightly warmer, though Saturday rain is possible for most of the day.

With the small rise in new COVID-19 cases, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: April 8, 9 & 10

Friday, April 8, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, +7 (feels like +4), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +2 (feels like -1), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, southwest

Events:

Paul Reddick Trio: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Juno award winner Paul Reddick performs. Tickets are $20. Show begins at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Juno award winner Paul Reddick performs. Tickets are $20. Show begins at 8:30 p.m. Rent: Musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Burloak Theatre Group presents Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize winning musical. Show tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Burloak Theatre Group presents Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize winning musical. Show tonight at 7:30 p.m. Rummage Sale: St. John's United Church is hosting a community sale. Open 1-6 p.m. (Read more here.)

St. John's United Church is hosting a community sale. Open 1-6 p.m. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. Ambulance: Opening night of new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Beginning today, Friday, April 8, 2022, Halton residents aged 60+ and First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18+ can book an appointment for their fourth dose (second booster dose) of COVID-19 vaccine at a Community Vaccination Clinic. (Learn more here.)

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +7 (feels like +4), 50% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, +4 (feels like +1), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20km/h, west

Events:

Rummage Sale: St. John's United Church is hosting a community sale. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

St. John's United Church is hosting a community sale. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rent: Musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Burloak Theatre Group presents Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize winning musical. Two shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Burloak Theatre Group presents Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize winning musical. Two shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Maple Syrup Festival and Maple Town: Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Read more here.)

Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oakville Dads Food Drive: Oakville Dads come together for their annual food drive to support neighbours who need some help. Collections accepted at the Real Canadian Superstore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food is donated to the Oakville Fare Share Food Bank. (Read more here.)

Oakville Dads come together for their annual food drive to support neighbours who need some help. Collections accepted at the Real Canadian Superstore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food is donated to the Oakville Fare Share Food Bank. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Opening weekend of new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Opening weekend of new movie. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mixed precipitation, +7 (feels like +1), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +3), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, northwest

Events:

Rent: Musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Burloak Theatre Group presents Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize winning musical. Final show at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Musical at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Burloak Theatre Group presents Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize winning musical. Final show at 2 p.m. Maple Syrup Festival and Maple Town: Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Read more here.)

Celebrate sugarbush season at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oakville Dads Food Drive: Oakville Dads come together for their annual food drive to support neighbours who need some help. Collections accepted at the Real Canadian Superstore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food is donated to the Oakville Fare Share Food Bank. (Read more here.)

Oakville Dads come together for their annual food drive to support neighbours who need some help. Collections accepted at the Real Canadian Superstore from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food is donated to the Oakville Fare Share Food Bank. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Opening weekend of new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Opening weekend of new movie. Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars: Playoff hockey. Cheer on OJHL's Oakville Blades at an away game against at Burlington's Central Arena. Puck drop at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE