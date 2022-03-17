Events in Oakville this weekend - March 18, 19 & 20

× Expand QUOI Media via Foter.com - CC BY-SA 04-2018 Maple Syrup

It's the weekend! There are lots of great things to do for the end of March Break.

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on March 18, 19, and 20? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

You'll need your rainboots and umbrella on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday's forecast calls for plus 10 and sunshine.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: March 18, 19, and 20

Oakville Events: Friday, March 18, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun & clouds, plus 9, 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Overcast with rain, plus 6, 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 to 35 km/h creating a windchill effect of 3 degrees

Events

Maple Syrup Festival - Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more here

Oakville Events: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: overcast with rain, plus 8, 80% chance of precipitation

Night: Overcast, plus 7, 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 to 45 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Events

Maple Syrup Festival - Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more here

Oakville Events: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered clouds, plus 10, 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, plus 6, 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 2 degrees

Events

Maple Syrup Festival - Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more here

- Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more here Mozart Symphony #40 - Oakville Chamber Orchestra - One of the best-loved symphonies ever. Mozart #40 is full of familiar melodies. Returning from studying at Julliard, Sophie van de Sloot is our Grand Prize Winner in the Junior Category and on her way to a professional career. Read more here

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

