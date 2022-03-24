Events in Oakville this weekend - March 25, 26 & 27

It's the weekend!

Are you trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville on March 25, 26, and 27? You no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

The weather is going to be pleasant but potentially wet for Friday and Saturday, and then temperatures dip into the negatives for Sunday.

Have fun planning your weekend!

Oakville Events: March 25, 26, and 27

Oakville Events: Friday, March 25, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast, plus 6, 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Partially cloudy plus 4, 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Events

Two Truths and a Lie - Art Exhibit - The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Read more here

Oakville Events: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast, plus 6, 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Overcast, plus 3, 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Events

Maple Syrup Festival - Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more here

Oakville Events: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Overcast, zero, 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, minus 5, 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 to 40 km/h creating a windchill effect of 6 degrees

Events

Maple Syrup Festival - Celebrate sugarbush season at Conservation Halton Read more here

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE