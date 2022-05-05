Events in Oakville this weekend: May 6-8

× Expand clevercupcakes / Foter / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Mother's Day

For the first full weekend in May, there's warmer weather ahead and Mother's Day on Sunday!

There are so many things to do in Oakville - this is the busiest weekend of 2022 so far. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, May 6-8, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

There's a very low chance of rain this weekend, with almost continuous sun and clouds all weekend long. There will be a consistent eastern wind for the next three days, but the temperatures are now consistently (and finally) above 0 even at night.

With the small but noticeable higher presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Oakville Events: May 6, 7 & 8

Friday, May 6, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun/cloud, +14 (feels like +12), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +10 (feels like +7), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25km/h, east

Events:

Back Home Again: Free movie screening at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Joint event with OFFA, Bell Let's Talk and Sheridan College. Live Q&A and panel to follow. (Read more here.)

Drop-in Youth Night: Free Youth Week event at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Activities, games and live show from 5-9 p.m. for ages 11-18. (Read more here.)

The Image of the Environment: Art Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Oakville Galleries brings and offsite exhibit to the QEPCCC, featuring works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Open 12-6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

For Mom, For Women: Fundraiser at State & Main restaurant. "Treat Mom, give back": Take mom out to State & Main Oakville between May 6-8, 2022 and we'll donate $10 per reservation to the Women's Centre of Halton, a safe place for all women to learn, grow and get support in a non-judgmental way. (Read more here.)

The Weber Brothers Band: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $25. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $25. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Opening night of the new Marvel Studios blockbuster movie. (Showtimes here.)

Opening night of the new Marvel Studios blockbuster movie. Canadian Under-18 Curling Championship Playoffs: Sports tournament at the Oakville Curling Club. Games at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10. (Read more here.)

Sports tournament at the Oakville Curling Club. Games at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +11 (feels like +9), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +9 (feels like +6), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20km/h, east

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Opening weekend of Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Opening weekend of Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Spring Drive-Thru Donation Event: It’s spring cleaning time! Declutter your home and give back to the community by donating new and gently used items to support local and those in need. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre parking lot and from 2-5 p.m. at the south parking lot of Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. (Read more here.)

It’s spring cleaning time! Declutter your home and give back to the community by donating new and gently used items to support local and those in need. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre parking lot and from 2-5 p.m. at the south parking lot of Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Raise Your Voice: Music That Reflects Our Global Connections: Concert at St. John's United Church. Featuring all seven choirs with Oakville Choir for Children & Youth. Audience members will walk away feeling uplifted from "a joyous experience you won’t want to miss." Both in-person and live streamed. Two shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., tickets range $10-25. (Read more here.)

Concert at St. John's United Church. Featuring all seven choirs with Oakville Choir for Children & Youth. Audience members will walk away feeling uplifted from "a joyous experience you won’t want to miss." Both in-person and live streamed. Two shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., tickets range $10-25. Bronte Arts Market: Craft show at Walton United Church. Featuring the work of over 25 local artisans. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Read more here.)

The Weber Brothers Band: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $25. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $25. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Canadian Under-18 Curling Championship Finals: Final day of play at the Oakville Curling Club. Games at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Finals at 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10. (Read more here.)

Final day of play at the Oakville Curling Club. Games at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Finals at 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Conductor Showcase with Genevieve Leclair: Concert with Oakville Symphony at Oakville centre for the Performing Arts. The 54th season concludes with Tchaikovsky’s famous Symphony #5 and special guest violinist/violist Leslie Ashworth. Show at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range $31-61. (Read more here.)

Concert with Oakville Symphony at Oakville centre for the Performing Arts. The 54th season concludes with Tchaikovsky’s famous Symphony #5 and special guest violinist/violist Leslie Ashworth. Show at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range $31-61. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. The Image of the Environment: Art Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Oakville Galleries brings and offsite exhibit to the QEPCCC, featuring works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Open 12-6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Today, May 8, is Mother's Day! It's a great day to celebrate Moms, grandmothers, aunts, and all the women in our lives who are Moms to us and others.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun/cloud, +13 (feels like +7), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +9 (feels like +7), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, east

Events:

For Mom, For Women: Fundraiser at State & Main restaurant. "Treat Mom, give back": Take mom out to State & Main Oakville between May 6-8, 2022 and we'll donate $10 per reservation to the Women's Centre of Halton, a safe place for all women to learn, grow and get support in a non-judgmental way. (Read more here.)

Fundraiser at State & Main restaurant. "Treat Mom, give back": Take mom out to State & Main Oakville between May 6-8, 2022 and we'll donate $10 per reservation to the Women’s Centre of Halton, a safe place for all women to learn, grow and get support in a non-judgmental way. Conductor Showcase with Genevieve Leclair: Concert with Oakville Symphony at Oakville centre for the Performing Arts. The 54th season concludes with Tchaikovsky’s famous Symphony #5 and special guest violinist/violist Leslie Ashworth. Show at 2 p.m. and tickets range $31-61. (Read more here.)

Concert with Oakville Symphony at Oakville centre for the Performing Arts. The 54th season concludes with Tchaikovsky’s famous Symphony #5 and special guest violinist/violist Leslie Ashworth. Show at 2 p.m. and tickets range $31-61. Paint Nite - The Original Paint and Sip experience: Paint and sample wines with artist Veronica Racanelli. At Boston Pizza Oakville - Dundas and Neyagawa. Tickets start at $39. (Read more here.)

Paint and sample wines with artist Veronica Racanelli. At Boston Pizza Oakville - Dundas and Neyagawa. Tickets start at $39. Augmented Reality Spring Hunt in Downtown Oakville: All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect five characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. (Read more here.)

All month long in April. Explore the streets of Downtown Oakville on an Augmented Reality spring scavenger hunt to collect five characters hiding at secret locations for your chance to win $1000 to spend Downtown. The Image of the Environment: Art Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Oakville Galleries brings and offsite exhibit to the QEPCCC, featuring works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Open 12-6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

