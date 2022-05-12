Events in Oakville this weekend: May 13-15

× Expand Toni Hafkenscheid. Courtesy of Oakville Galleries. Installation view of Two Truths and a Lie at Oakville Galleries with work by Stan Denniston / Andrew Lee, Sojourner Truth Parsons, and Derek Sullivan.

The warm weather has finally arrived, and spring is finally in full bloom. Why not head out for one of the terrific events happening in Oakville this weekend?

This weekend features several art shows, exhibits, sales and new galleries. But that's not all - there's also markets, sports, shows and more! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, May 13-15, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Daily highs will be 20 degrees or warmer every day this weekend, though Sunday afternoon is expecting a prolonged thunderstorm.

With the small but noticeable presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Oakville Events: May 13, 14 & 15

Friday, May 13, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +20 (feels like +15), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +15 (feels like +11), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 5km/h, west

Events:

Twin Flames : Free Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Twin Flames are long celebrated for their sonic landscapes spanning Canada and the Artic, and honouring their ancestors through song in English, Inuttitut and French, along the way. Free tickets must be reserved. (Read more here.)

: Free Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Twin Flames are long celebrated for their sonic landscapes spanning Canada and the Artic, and honouring their ancestors through song in English, Inuttitut and French, along the way. Free tickets must be reserved. Expressions Art Show and Sale: 7th Annual Exhibition presented by The Waterside Art Group, consisting of 19 local artists who meet at the studio in Gairloch Gardens. Free admission and parking! Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

7th Annual Exhibition presented by The Waterside Art Group, consisting of 19 local artists who meet at the studio in Gairloch Gardens. Free admission and parking! Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mark Thackway and Mike Daley: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Acoustic Grateful Dead. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Acoustic Grateful Dead. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Halton Compost Giveaway: Residents are invited to visit the Halton Waste Management Site to pick up rich, garden-friendly compost for free! Produced through Halton Region’s Leaf and Yard Waste Program. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Residents are invited to visit the Halton Waste Management Site to pick up rich, garden-friendly compost for free! Produced through Halton Region’s Leaf and Yard Waste Program. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Firestarter: Opening night of the new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Opening night of the new movie. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. The Image of the Environment: Art Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Oakville Galleries brings and offsite exhibit to the QEPCCC, featuring works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Open 12-6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +20 (feels like +21), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Chance of a shower, +17 (feels like +17), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, northeast

There's a wonderfully long list of art shows and galleries to visit this weekend. To help read through this Saturday's long list of events, Saturday May 14's list has been separated into art events and all others right below.

Art and Gallery Events:

Oakville Art Society Member Showcase - Opening Day!: Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. A visual art exhibit of over 50 paintings, created by talented members of Oakville Art Society. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. A visual art exhibit of over 50 paintings, created by talented members of Oakville Art Society. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Expressions Art Show and Sale: 7th Annual Exhibition presented by The Waterside Art Group, consisting of 19 local artists who meet at the studio in Gairloch Gardens. Free admission and parking! Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

7th Annual Exhibition presented by The Waterside Art Group, consisting of 19 local artists who meet at the studio in Gairloch Gardens. Free admission and parking! Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two Truths and a Lie: Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit. The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth - personal, visual, or social. Open 12-5 p.m. The Image of the Environment: Art Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Oakville Galleries brings and offsite exhibit to the QEPCCC, featuring works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Open 12-6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

Other Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Junk in the Trunk Sale: Open-air garage sale at Film.Ca Cinemas. Part of all proceeds to Ukraine relief efforts. Open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Open-air garage sale at Film.Ca Cinemas. Part of all proceeds to Ukraine relief efforts. Open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Horticultural Plant Sale: Gardening sale at Glen Abbey United Church. Offers great plants and many perennials for your garden. From 8:30-11 a.m. (Read more here.)

Gardening sale at Glen Abbey United Church. Offers great plants and many perennials for your garden. From 8:30-11 a.m. St. Jude's Garden Guild Plant Sale: Gardening sale at St. Jude's Anglican Church. An extensive selection of perennials and herbs From 8:30-11:30 a.m. (Read more here.)

Gardening sale at St. Jude's Anglican Church. An extensive selection of perennials and herbs From 8:30-11:30 a.m. OCO Youth Concerto Competiton's Final Round: Concert at Church of the Incarnation See some outstanding young musicians from the Oakville Chamber Orchestra perform. Free. Begins at 2 p.m., winners announced at 5:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Concert at Church of the Incarnation See some outstanding young musicians from the Oakville Chamber Orchestra perform. Free. Begins at 2 p.m., winners announced at 5:30 p.m. Oakville Buzz vs. Whitby Warriors: OJLL Lacrosse Game at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. Cheer the Oakville Buzz Junior Lacrosse Team as they compete against the Whitby Warriors. Season opener. Game starts at 7 p.m. (Read more here.)

OJLL Lacrosse Game at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. Cheer the Oakville Buzz Junior Lacrosse Team as they compete against the Whitby Warriors. Season opener. Game starts at 7 p.m. Fresh Off the Plane: Play by the Canadian Arabic Theatre at Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. A fun and engaging Arabic play addressing the challenges faced by newcomers and immigrants in Canada. Tickets $40. Shows at 6 and 8:45 p.m. (Read more here.)

Play by the Canadian Arabic Theatre at Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. A fun and engaging Arabic play addressing the challenges faced by newcomers and immigrants in Canada. Tickets $40. Shows at 6 and 8:45 p.m. Music for the Theatre: Concert at St. John's United Church with Oakville Chamber Orchestra. Featuring two local composers, including Amic Calverley, whose Suite from her only opera "Vel" will receive its very first hearing after 100 years. Tickets $5-30. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Concert at St. John's United Church with Oakville Chamber Orchestra. Featuring two local composers, including Amic Calverley, whose Suite from her only opera "Vel" will receive its very first hearing after 100 years. Tickets $5-30. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. A Jazzy Little Kitchen Party: Concert at St. Jude's Anglican Church. Jazz singer Heather Bambrick and her band perform an intimate evening of songs. Tickets $20-30. Show begins at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Concert at St. Jude's Anglican Church. Jazz singer Heather Bambrick and her band perform an intimate evening of songs. Tickets $20-30. Show begins at 8 p.m. Patrick Ballantyne Band: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Halton Compost Giveaway: Residents are invited to visit the Halton Waste Management Site to pick up rich, garden-friendly compost for free! Produced through Halton Region’s Leaf and Yard Waste Program. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +23 (feels like +27), 80% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun/clouds, +19 (feels like +20), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7km/h, west

Events:

Oakville Museum Coach House Celebration: Open house at Erchless Estate. Enjoy a horse and carriage photo op, live entertainment, treats and more as you learn about the town’s newest venue. Free. (Read more here.)

Open house at Erchless Estate. Enjoy a horse and carriage photo op, live entertainment, treats and more as you learn about the town’s newest venue. Free. Children's En Plein Air Workshop: Art class at Gairloch Gardens. Bring the kiddos to Oakville Galleries for an outdoor art workshop working en plein air like the Impressionists! Cost is $30 and pre-registration is required. Starts at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art class at Gairloch Gardens. Bring the kiddos to Oakville Galleries for an outdoor art workshop working en plein air like the Impressionists! Cost is $30 and pre-registration is required. Starts at 2 p.m. Music for the Theatre: Concert at St. Simon's Anglican Church with Oakville Chamber Orchestra. Featuring two local composers, including Amic Calverley, whose Suite from her only opera "Vel" will receive its very first hearing after 100 years. Tickets $5-30. Show begins at 3 p.m. (Read more here.)

Concert at St. Simon's Anglican Church with Oakville Chamber Orchestra. Featuring two local composers, including Amic Calverley, whose Suite from her only opera "Vel" will receive its very first hearing after 100 years. Tickets $5-30. Show begins at 3 p.m. Expressions Art Show and Sale: 7th Annual Exhibition presented by The Waterside Art Group, consisting of 19 local artists who meet at the studio in Gairloch Gardens. Free admission and parking! Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

7th Annual Exhibition presented by The Waterside Art Group, consisting of 19 local artists who meet at the studio in Gairloch Gardens. Free admission and parking! Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Image of the Environment: Art Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Oakville Galleries brings and offsite exhibit to the QEPCCC, featuring works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Open 12-6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. Oakville Galleries brings and offsite exhibit to the QEPCCC, featuring works that speak to the development of communities in urban and suburban spaces alike. Open 12-6 p.m. Free. Halton Compost Giveaway: Residents are invited to visit the Halton Waste Management Site to pick up rich, garden-friendly compost for free! Produced through Halton Region’s Leaf and Yard Waste Program. Open today 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE