Events in Oakville this weekend: May 20-23

It's Victoria Day! Even though there's a wild weather forecast this weekend, there's lots of great events happening across Oakville all long weekend long.

For this week's events guide, we have events scheduled for Victoria Day on Monday in addition to the weekend lineup. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, May 13-15, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Friday and Monday are expected to be nice, and there will be summer-like warm weather all long weekend. But there is a high chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday - plus high winds for the next few days. Be careful if heading outside.

With the small but noticeable presence of COVID-19 still in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Oakville Events: May 20, 21, 22 & 23

Friday, May 20, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +24 (feels like +29), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +19 (feels like +20), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25km/h, southwest

Events:

Crime of the Century - Classic Albums Live : Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Crime of the Century was the album where it all came together for band Supertramp, forging a non-traditional and unique sound which falls somewhere along the twisted road between progressive rock and pop music. Tickets $56-67. Show starts at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

: Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Crime of the Century was the album where it all came together for band Supertramp, forging a non-traditional and unique sound which falls somewhere along the twisted road between progressive rock and pop music. Tickets $56-67. Show starts at 8 p.m. Big Shiny: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Canadian Blood Services Drive: at Holy Trinity Croatian Parish at 2110 Trafalgar Road. By appointment only, 12 - 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

at Holy Trinity Croatian Parish at 2110 Trafalgar Road. By appointment only, 12 - 5 p.m. Downton Abbey: A New Era: Opening night of the new movie based on the hit TV series. (Showtimes here.)

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of strong thunderstorms, +26 (feels like +32), 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Chance of a thunderstorm, +19 (feels like +20), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30km/h, west

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Crime of the Century - Classic Albums Live : Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Crime of the Century was the album where it all came together for band Supertramp, forging a non-traditional and unique sound which falls somewhere along the twisted road between progressive rock and pop music. Tickets $56-67. Show starts at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

: Concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Crime of the Century was the album where it all came together for band Supertramp, forging a non-traditional and unique sound which falls somewhere along the twisted road between progressive rock and pop music. Tickets $56-67. Show starts at 8 p.m. Washboard Hank Band: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Washboard Hank's exploits as singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and comedian have delighted and entertained people over 35 years. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +15 (feels like +19), 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun/clouds, +14 (feels like +12), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, northwest

Events:

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Opening weekend of the new movie based on the hit TV series. (Showtimes here.)

Opening weekend of the new movie based on the hit TV series. Oakville Art Society Member Showcase: Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. A visual art exhibit of over 50 paintings, created by talented members of Oakville Art Society. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

Monday, May 23, 2022

Today is Victoria Day! Oakville News has a special guide here for what is open and closed today in town.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun/clouds, +15 (feels like +15), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun/clouds, +14 (feels like +13), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, north

Events:

Springtime on the Farm: Free activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Special offerings at Spruce Lane Farm, near Parking Lot F. Visit our heritage farm animals, play old-fashioned Victorian games and watch live demonstrations. Included with admission. Open today 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Special offerings at Spruce Lane Farm, near Parking Lot F. Visit our heritage farm animals, play old-fashioned Victorian games and watch live demonstrations. Included with admission. Open today 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jam Night: Drop-in music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $5. 7-11 p.m. (Read more here.)

