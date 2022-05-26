Events in Oakville this weekend: May 27-29

Walk for Guide Dogs: Bella

There's lots of great events happening across Oakville all long weekend long! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, May 27-29, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

There's sunny weather for most of the upcoming weekend - Saturday and Sunday are expected to be gorgeous, and there are dozens of outdoor events happening. There are sales, multiple charity events, fundraisers, sports, and two new movies playing.

With the small but noticeable presence of COVID-19 still in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Oakville Events: May 27, 28 & 29

Friday, May 27, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +21 (feels like +24), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Risk of a thunderstorm, +19 (feels like +20), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, north

Events:

Top Gun: Maverick: Opening night of the new blockbuster movie starring Tom Cruise. (Showtimes here.)

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +21 (feels like +22), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +17 (feels like +17), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10km/h, southeast

Events:

Run4Lighthouse 2022: 1K and 5K charity run at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre. "Let's come together to SHINE A LIGHT on children's grief." All funds raised go directly to support grieving children and youth in our communities. Start at 8:30 a.m., until 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Run4Lighthouse 2022: 1K and 5K charity run at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre. "Let's come together to SHINE A LIGHT on children's grief." All funds raised go directly to support grieving children and youth in our communities. Start at 8:30 a.m., until 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville's longest running farmer's market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Bronte Horticultural Society Plant Sale: Gardening sale at the South Oakville Centre. All of these plants come from our own gardens, so you know they will do well in our area. Come early for a superb selection of perennials and annual grasses at great prices. From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Shred Event Fundraiser: Outreach event at the Halton Regional Police Service's Headquarters. Protect yourself from identity theft by shredding all your paperwork professionally, while supporting a local charity! Participation by optional donation. Runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Read more here.)

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's: Fundraising walk, beginning 10 a.m. at the Sheridan Conference Centre. In-person and virtual. Tag us on social media with #IGWalkforAlz (Read more here.)

Trinity United Church Flea Market: Garage sale at Trinity United Church. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oakville School of Classical Ballet Spring Showcase: Recital at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Spring Showcase 2022 features the students from all the divisions of Oakville School of Classical Ballet, from the ages of 5 and up. Tickets $22-30. Show starts at 2 p.m. (Read more here.)

Oakville Buzz vs. Toronto Beaches: OJLL Lacrosse Game at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. Cheer the Oakville Buzz Junior Lacrosse Team as they compete against the Toronto Beaches. Game starts at 7:00 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +15 (feels like +21), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +16 (feels like +16), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, southeast

Events:

Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides: Fundraising walk, beginning 10 a.m. at the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Oakville's event in a national fundraiser. Funds raised help Canadians living with disabilities receive life-changing Dog Guides. (Read more here.)

Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides: Fundraising walk, beginning 10 a.m. at the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. Oakville's event in a national fundraiser. Funds raised help Canadians living with disabilities receive life-changing Dog Guides. (Read more here.)

Oakville Improv: Comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show starts at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

The Bobs Burgers Movie: Opening weekend of the new movie based on the hit TV series. (Showtimes here.)

Oakville Art Society Member Showcase: Exhibit at Queen Elizabeth Park Cultural and Community Centre. A visual art exhibit of over 50 paintings, created by talented members of Oakville Art Society. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. (Read more here.)

