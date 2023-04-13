Events in Oakville this weekend: April 14-16, 2023

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Spring Flowers

Warm weather has arrived in Oakville, and springtime fun has sprung at last!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, April 14-16, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

This week's hot weather and sun will continue for most of this weekend, including great warm sun all day Friday and Saturday, though slightly cooler than the week at +14 to +18. Expect some rain showers late Sunday evening and overnight.

Oakville Events: April 14, 15 & 16

Friday, April 14, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +24 (feels like +24), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +16 (feels like +16), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

The Drop Youth Activities: Monthly program with free youth activities. For April, this event ages 11-17 is at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. (Read more here.)

Firewood Giveaway: This is a drive-through event. Metrolinx and their contractors invite the community to pick up one full wheelbarrow of free chopped firewood. (Read more here.)

Grant Lyle Trio: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +18 (feels like +18), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +14 (feels like +14), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Events:

Classic Albums Live: CCR's Chronicle: Rock concert at the Oakville Centre, featuring the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival's famous album Chronicle. (Read more here.)

Quartetto Gelato "Tasty Tunes": St. Jude's Celebration of the Arts presents Quartetto Gelato performing a special concert event. (Read more here.)

Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Renfield: New horror comedy film starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicholas Cage, now playing. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +19 (feels like +20), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Rain showers, +12 (feels like +10), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

HIIT Meets Flow - Free Family Workout: Group workout event at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre. B﻿ring a mat, towel and water bottle. For all fitness levels. (Read more here.)

Textile Workshop: Art activities for adults with guest artist Gabrielle Trach at Gairloch Gardens, focused on fabrics and textiles. (Read more here.)

Air: New sports drama film starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, now playing. (Read more here.)

Parkdale Musicians Collective: Music at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.