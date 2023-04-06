Events in Oakville this weekend: April 7-9, 2023

× Expand Bee Felten Leidel (Unsplash)

Looking to have some fun at some local Easter events in Oakville this weekend? Time to "hop to it" and see all the fun things happening this long weekend!

There's always lots of fun things to do in Oakville. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this Easter weekend, April 7-9, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Sunny weather is expected all weekend, including low winds. Friday and Saturday will have cool temperatures, with a slight warmth up to +10 on Sunday.

Oakville Events: April 7, 8 & 9

Friday, April 7, 2023

Today is Good Friday, the Christian religious holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Many business and services in town may be closed today - check websites for individual hours of operation.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +6 (feels like +3), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, +3 (feels like +0), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northwest

Events:

Good Friday: A Funeral for Jesus Christ: Church service at Glen Abbey United Church. A unique and uplifting experience for Good Friday - all welcome. (Read more here.)

Church service at Glen Abbey United Church. A unique and uplifting experience for Good Friday - all welcome. Stations of the Cross: Good Friday event at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. (Read more here.)

Good Friday event at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout Good Friday. (Read more here.)

Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout Good Friday. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides. Special opening for Good Friday. (Read more here.)

Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides. Special opening for Good Friday. Accidental Paradise: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +6 (feels like +4), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +4 (feels like +2), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Easter Egg Hunt: All-ages Easter egg hunt at Forster Park. Free to attend, but pre-registration is required. (Read more here.)

All-ages Easter egg hunt at Forster Park. Free to attend, but pre-registration is required. The Super Mario Bros. Movie: New animated family movie now playing in theatres, featuring Mario characters from the popular Nintendo video game series. (Read more here.)

New animated family movie now playing in theatres, featuring Mario characters from the popular Nintendo video game series. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides. Special opening for Good Friday. (Read more here.)

Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides. Special opening for Good Friday. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout Good Friday. (Read more here.)

Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout Good Friday. Wolf Tones' A Many Sided House: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. The first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones. Helen Cammock's They Call It Idlewild: Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Oakville Galleries. The Canadian debut of Helen Cammock's film and text installation. The James Clark Institute: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Today is Easter Sunday - businesses around Oakville will likely have affected hours of operation. Don't forget to check hours before going out today.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +9 (feels like +7), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +5 (feels like +4), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Easter Sunday Celebration: Worship service at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Gift bags for children and beautiful music. (Read more here.)

Worship service at St. Aidan's Anglican Church. Gift bags for children and beautiful music. Easter and Communion Celebration: Worship service at Glen Abbey United Church. Wonderful music, a warm welcome, relevant preaching and Holy Communion that everyone may partake of. (Read more here.)

Worship service at Glen Abbey United Church. Wonderful music, a warm welcome, relevant preaching and Holy Communion that everyone may partake of. Sweetwater Season: Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Indigenous-themed family activities and tours at Crawford Lake Conservation Area. Sweetwater demonstrations will run throughout the day. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products are available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.