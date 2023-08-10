Events in Oakville this weekend: August 11-13, 2023

× Expand Oakville News - J.P.

Oakville has dozens of great events happening this weekend, led by the return of the town's Latino Festival! There's also art shows, concerts, classes, workshops, movies, and so much more throughout town.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, August 11-13, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Friday evening and early Saturday are calling for possible thunderstorms, but expect hot weather and sunshine for the rest of the weekend with moderate winds. If you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water.

Oakville Events: August 11, 12 & 13

Friday, August 11, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +25 (feels like +28), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: A few showers, +22 (feels like +25), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southwest

Events:

Oakville Latino Festival: Weekend long festival at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Music, dancing, art and food with unique Latin American cultural experiences for the whole family. (Read more here.)

Feldenkrais - Awareness through Movement: Morning yoga and wellness class offered at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Free live jazz music in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Toopy and Binoo the Movie: New family animated film based on the Canadian children's television series, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +27 (feels like +33), 50% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly clear, +23 (feels like +28), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, west

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Painting en Plein Air: Art and painting workshop for families. Outdoors at Gairloch Gardens, pre-registration required. (Read more here.)

Art and painting workshop for families. Outdoors at Gairloch Gardens, pre-registration required. Oakville Latino Festival: Weekend long festival at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Music, dancing, art and food with unique Latin American cultural experiences for the whole family. (Read more here.)

Newcomers Art Class w/ Lisaura Lobo: Art workshop at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Galleries Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour: Museum tours from Oakville Galleries. Free all ages tours at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Latin Train & Street Fire: Live latin rock concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +25 (feels like +30), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly clear, +22 (feels like +25), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Brian Barber : Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Oakville Latino Festival: Weekend long festival at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Music, dancing, art and food with unique Latin American cultural experiences for the whole family. (Read more here.)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New family animated comedy action film based on the popular TV series. Now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Friends of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre's Exhibit : Free art exhibit featuring artists from the Joshua Creek community. (Read more here.)

Bronte Creek Children's Activities: Join us at the Bronte Creek Nature Centre for school aged kids and their parents! Enjoy learning and discovering together. (Read more here.)

