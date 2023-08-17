Events in Oakville this weekend: August 18-20, 2023

× Expand Travel Nomades on Unslash Soccer Balls

Summer isn't over yet! With nature events, outdoor music, workshops and classes, sports, games, and so much more, Oakville is full of great events this weekend.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, August 18-20, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Friday will be cooler than normal for summer with possible rain. Saturday and Sunday will b mostly sunny with hot summer temperatures. Strong western winds will persist all weekend.

If you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water.

Friday, August 18, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of a shower, +19 (feels like +19), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +17 (feels like +16), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20-25 km/h, northwest

Events:

Feldenkrais - Awareness through Movement: Morning yoga and wellness class offered at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Morning yoga and wellness class offered at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Free live jazz music in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Free live jazz music in downtown Oakville. Dunbrancco & Paul Dante: Live concert and new album release party at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Live concert and new album release party at the Moonshine Cafe. Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. First pre-season game! (Read more here.)

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +25 (feels like +28), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +21 (feels like +23), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. Oakville Soccer Club Community Celebration: Day long festival in support of Oakville Soccer, open to the public. Games, giveaways, activities, inflatable obstacle course and BBQ food. (Read more here.)

Day long festival in support of Oakville Soccer, open to the public. Games, giveaways, activities, inflatable obstacle course and BBQ food. Summer Artisan Markets: Art show at Crescent Hill Gallery. (Read more here.)

Art show at Crescent Hill Gallery. Derek Macrae : Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Newcomers Art Class w/ Lisaura Lobo: Art workshop at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Art workshop at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. Galleries Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour: Museum tours from Oakville Galleries. Free all ages tours at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +29 (feels like +35), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +25 (feels like +32), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Blue Beetle: New sci-fi action film based on the Latino DC comics superhero, now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

New sci-fi action film based on the Latino DC comics superhero, now playing in local theatres. The Rooney Brothers: Live rock concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Live rock concert at the Moonshine Cafe. Bronte Creek Children's Activities: Join us at the Bronte Creek Nature Centre for school aged kids and their parents! Enjoy learning and discovering together. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.