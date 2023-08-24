Events in Oakville this weekend: August 25-27, 2023

× Expand Toni Cuenca on Unsplash

Just because August is ending doesn't mean the fun has to! With nature events, outdoor music, sports, and so much more, Oakville is full of great things to do with the whole family this weekend.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, August 25-27, 2023.

Friday will be humid with a mix of sun and cloud. Saturday could have a potential thunderstorm forming throughout the day and Sunday will be mostly sunny with regular summer temperatures. A cool north wind will persist all weekend.

If you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water.

Oakville Events: August 25, 26 & 27

Friday, August 25, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and cloud, +25 (feels like +34), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +17 (feels like +17), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 12 km/h, northeast

Events:

The Friends of the Library book sale: Stock up on new reads and browse previously loved items for sale. (Read more here.)

Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Live jazz music performed in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers: The Blades take on the Mississauga Chargers in an Exhibition Game. (Read more here.)

The Strother Martins: The Strother Martins perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of thunderstorms, +23 (feels like +28), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Risk of thunderstorms, +16 (feels like +15), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 18 km/h, north

Events:

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +22 (feels like +24), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +14 (feels like +13), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 12 km/h, southeast

Events:

The Friends of the Library book sale: Stock up on new reads and browse previously loved items for sale. (Read more here.)

Oakville Improv: Oakville Improv returns to the Moonshine Cafe for a night of sketch comedy and improv. (Read more here.)

National Cinema Day at Film.ca Cinemas: In celebration of National Cinema Day, every movie and showtime only costs $4 dollars at Film.ca Cinemas. (Read more here.)

Brian Barber: Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

