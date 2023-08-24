Events in Oakville this weekend: August 25-27, 2023

Toni Cuenca on Unsplash
Just because August is ending doesn't mean the fun has to! With nature events, outdoor music, sports, and so much more, Oakville is full of great things to do with the whole family this weekend.
There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, August 25-27, 2023.
If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.
Friday will be humid with a mix of sun and cloud. Saturday could have a potential thunderstorm forming throughout the day and Sunday will be mostly sunny with regular summer temperatures. A cool north wind will persist all weekend.
If you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water.
Oakville Events: August 25, 26 & 27
Friday, August 25, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Mix of sun and cloud, +25 (feels like +34), 30% chance of precipitation
Evening: Partly cloudy, +17 (feels like +17), 30% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 12 km/h, northeast
Events:
- The Friends of the Library book sale: Stock up on new reads and browse previously loved items for sale. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Live jazz music performed in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers: The Blades take on the Mississauga Chargers in an Exhibition Game. (Read more here.)
- The Strother Martins: The Strother Martins perform live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Risk of thunderstorms, +23 (feels like +28), 40% chance of precipitation
Evening: Risk of thunderstorms, +16 (feels like +15), 40% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 18 km/h, north
Events:
- CRAFT Live- Afro Caribbean Canadian Waterfront Fete: Celebrate the contributions, culture and diversity of Afro-Caribbean communities and beyond through music. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)
- The Friends of the Library book sale: Stock up on new reads and browse previously loved items for sale. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Galleries' Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour: Museum tours from Oakville Galleries. Free all ages tours at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Blue Devils FC vs. Scrosoppi FC: Oakville's Blue Devils take on Scrosoppi FC in the semi-finals of the 2023 League1 Premier Playoffs (Read more here)
- Afternoon Blues Jam with Mike Branton: An afternoon full of music at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
- Mark T Band: Mark T Band performs live at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here)
- Natasha Meister: Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Sunny, +22 (feels like +24), 10% chance of precipitation
Night: Clear, +14 (feels like +13), 10% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 12 km/h, southeast
Events:
- The Friends of the Library book sale: Stock up on new reads and browse previously loved items for sale. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Improv: Oakville Improv returns to the Moonshine Cafe for a night of sketch comedy and improv. (Read more here.)
- National Cinema Day at Film.ca Cinemas: In celebration of National Cinema Day, every movie and showtime only costs $4 dollars at Film.ca Cinemas. (Read more here.)
- Brian Barber: Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)
Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.
Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.
With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.