Events in Oakville this weekend: August 4-7, 2023

Ready for a long weekend? Oakville has lots of great local events, featuring gardens, art, and lots of live music. And don't forget the annual Art in the Park show!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, August 4-7, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Friday afternoon and Civic Holiday Monday are calling for possible thunderstorms, but warm and sunny weather will fill the rest of the weekend with calm winds. This weekend is a great chance to get outside and make the most of summer - but if you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water.

Oakville Events: August 4, 5, 6 & 7

Friday, August 4, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +26 (feels like +32), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +23 (feels like +27), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northeast

Events:

Feldenkrais - Awareness through Movement: Morning yoga and wellness class offered at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New family animated comedy action film based on the popular TV series. Now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Free live jazz music in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

The Woodshed Orchestra: Live folk rock concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +26 (feels like +30), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +25), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10, southeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville's longest running farmer's market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Newcomers Art Class w/ Lisaura Lobo: Art workshop at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Galleries Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour: Museum tours from Oakville Galleries. Free all ages tours at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Zohra Kassam: Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +27 (feels like +32), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy with possible showers, +22 (feels like +25), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Events:

Kyler Tapscott : Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

Bronte Creek Children's Activities: Join us at the Bronte Creek Nature Centre for school aged kids and their parents! Enjoy learning and discovering together. (Read more here.)

Barbie and Oppenheimer: Movie double feature playing across town. (Read more here.)

Monday, August 7, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Possible thunderstorms, +27 (feels like +35), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, southwest

Events:

Art in the Park: Annual outdoor artists market. More than 175 artists will come to Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park to show their art in varied disciplines as fine art, watercolour, acrylics, drawing, sculpture, pottery, digital art, woodcraft, fibre art and many more. (Read more here.)

Bollywood Dance Class: Dance class at Joshua Creek Art Centre. For all ages - sign up in advance. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

