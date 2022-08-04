Events in Oakville this weekend: August 5-7

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation Bronte Harbour Outer Harbour LIghthouse

While there's lots of rain expected this weekend, there's also lots of live music and multiple art shows that would love to have you come out and enjoy. Here's our full list of what's going on in Oakville this weekend, August 5-7, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

We have all the events from Friday to Sunday this weekend, but we also have some featured events scheduled for the August long weekend with Emancipation Day on Monday, August 1.

There are chances of thunderstorms most of Saturday and Sunday, but Sunday is expected to be especially hot, with some temperatures in Halton feeling like +40. Take breaks from being outside, avoid overexertion and stay hydrated with lots of water.

Oakville Events: August 5, 6 & 7

Friday, August 5, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, +22 (feels like +23), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +20), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

The Mississippi Bends: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Hamilton Based Alt Country/North Americana band fusing two talents of the Canadian Music Scene. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Hamilton Based Alt Country/North Americana band fusing two talents of the Canadian Music Scene. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. Bullet Train: Opening weekend of the new animated family movie. (Showtimes here.)

Opening weekend of the new animated family movie. Music in Town Square: Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. Paul P's "Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment": Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +28 (feels like +38), 50% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +27 (feels like +31), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Steel Drum Hu with the TD Summer Music Series: Free concert in Towne Square. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Shows on rotation from 3-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free concert in Towne Square. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Shows on rotation from 3-7 p.m. The Art of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux: Art Show at Sovereign House. Discover the works of Duzyk and Mailloux, specialists in Chinese paint brush. From 1-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Show at Sovereign House. Discover the works of Duzyk and Mailloux, specialists in Chinese paint brush. From 1-4 p.m. Paul P's Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +30 (feels like +40), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Risk of a thunderstorm, +28 (feels like +38), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Nature Games: Activities for children at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Takes place at the Nature Centre. Included with park admission. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Activities for children at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Takes place at the Nature Centre. Included with park admission. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Art of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux: Art Show at Sovereign House. Discover the works of Duzyk and Mailloux, specialists in Chinese paint brush. From 1-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Show at Sovereign House. Discover the works of Duzyk and Mailloux, specialists in Chinese paint brush. From 1-4 p.m. Dovetail Jig with the Bandshell Sunset Series: Free concert at Lakeside Park. This week, duo Dovetail Jig will show off multi-instrumental bluegrass tunes, followed by coffee-house pop duo Treasures Untold performing favourite family covers as well as new songs. Part of the Bandshell Sunset Series. Shows on rotation from 4-8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free concert at Lakeside Park. This week, duo Dovetail Jig will show off multi-instrumental bluegrass tunes, followed by coffee-house pop duo Treasures Untold performing favourite family covers as well as new songs. Part of the Bandshell Sunset Series. Shows on rotation from 4-8 p.m. DC League of Super-Pets: Opening weekend of the new animated family movie. (Showtimes here.)

With the increase of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE