Events in Oakville this weekend: August 19 to 21

× Expand M Painchaud Bronte Boathouse patio

Here's our full list of what's going on in OAKVILLE this weekend, August 19-21, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

According to the weather forecast, it will be hot and humid, with the potential for thunderstorms on Friday and Sunday.

Oakville Events: August 19, 20 & 21

Friday, August 19, 2022

Weather:

Day: scatter clouds, +29 feeling like +35, 40% chance of precipitation (thunderstorms)

Evening: scatter clouds, plus +24 feeling like +28, 20% chance of precipitation

Wind: 10 to 20 km/h, southwest

Events:

Beast - movie - opening day - Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion BEAST. Read more

- movie - opening day - Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion BEAST. Read more Dragon Ball Super: Super Her o - movie - opening day - The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids -- Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan.Read more

o - movie - opening day - The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids -- Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan.Read more Knife-edged Moment - art exhibit - Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more

- art exhibit - Paul P's 'Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more Tanya Lukin Linklater - art exhibit - Tanya Lukin Linklater's exhibition works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Read more

- art exhibit - Tanya Lukin Linklater's exhibition works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Read more Music in Towne Square - live music - Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville Read more

- live music - Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville Read more The Griffin Brothers - live music - Alex and Ricky have a solid foundation in Country music, but their musical interests span all genres and are evident in their writing style. With their combined talents and stage presence, they create an entertaining show to see and hear for all ages Read more

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Weather:

Day: scattered clouds, +30 feeling like +36, 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: scattered clouds, plus +22 feeling like +25, 20% chance of precipitation

Wind: 10 to 20 km/h, east - southeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers' Market : Oakville's Farmers Market has been operating for more than 35 years, offering the best of Ontario produce while supporting local charities. Read more

: Oakville's Farmers Market has been operating for more than 35 years, offering the best of Ontario produce while supporting local charities. Read more The Walk is Lupus (virtual) Ontario’s largest fundraising event of the year raising funds for support groups, the Geoff Carr Fellowship, Anne Matheson Biobank, and 6 lupus clinics across Ontario. Read more

Ontario’s largest fundraising event of the year raising funds for support groups, the Geoff Carr Fellowship, Anne Matheson Biobank, and 6 lupus clinics across Ontario. Read more St. Luke's Car Wash - A car wash starts at $10. A fire truck will be there from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. All proceeds go to support St. Luke's Anglican Church and the community centre outreach programs. Read more

A car wash starts at $10. A fire truck will be there from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. All proceeds go to support St. Luke's Anglican Church and the community centre outreach programs. Read more Paul P's ' Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment' - art exhibit - employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more

- art exhibit - employs visual aesthetics of the late 19th century; he considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Read more Tanya Lukin Linklater's - art exhibition works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Read more

art exhibition works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations & text; the artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Read more Free Drumming Workshop for kids - music - Bandology, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to music for kids, will be hosting FREE bucket drumming workshops all summer. Read more

for kids - music - Bandology, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to music for kids, will be hosting FREE bucket drumming workshops all summer. Read more Susan and Lorenzo Del Bianco - art exhibit - Discover the artwork of Susan and Lorenzo DelBianco Read more

- art exhibit - Discover the artwork of Susan and Lorenzo DelBianco Read more TD Summer Music Series - live music - A live performance by Oakville's YASSiN along with USA-bred singer-songwriter Sean Terrio. Also, a performane by Antonella. Read more

- live music - A live performance by Oakville's YASSiN along with USA-bred singer-songwriter Sean Terrio. Also, a performane by Antonella. Read more Ghost Walks - history - Explore the spooky side of Spruce Lane Farmhouse and learn about the spiritualistic traditions of the Victorian Era and staff stories of paranormal activity. Read more

- history - Explore the spooky side of Spruce Lane Farmhouse and learn about the spiritualistic traditions of the Victorian Era and staff stories of paranormal activity. Read more Kenny "Bluesboss" Wayne Trio - live music -“Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne is a monster piano player, imaginative songwriter and soulful singer who captures the essence of old school blues and boogie while simultaneously sounding totally fresh and contemporary.” Read more

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Weather:

Day: scattered clouds, +26 feeling like +33, 60% chance of precipitation (thunderstorms)

Evening: overcast, plus +22 feeling like +27, 70% chance of precipitation

Wind: 5 to 10 km/h, southeast to north

Events:

Family Art Workshop - crafts - free art workshop for the family will have you working “en plein air" like the Impressionists! Participants will make their own sketchbooks and create artworks inspired by the beautiful lakeside views, sc... Read more

free art workshop for the family will have you working “en plein air" like the Impressionists! Participants will make their own sketchbooks and create artworks inspired by the beautiful lakeside views, sc... Read more Susan and Lorenzo Del Bianco - art exhibit - Discover the artwork of Susan and Lorenzo DelBianco Read more

- art exhibit - Discover the artwork of Susan and Lorenzo DelBianco Read more Bandshell Sunset Series - live music; Enjoy live family-friendly music on Sunday evenings in Lakeside Park. Read more

With the increase of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE