Events in Oakville this weekend: August 26-28

Just because the end of summer is coming up doesn't mean there's less to do! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, August 26-28, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

There are lots of festivals, outdoor and indoor music, and the return of hockey to Oakville. According to the weather forecast, it will be warm without being unbearably hot, leading to pleasant weather for the next few weeks.

Oakville Events: August 26, 27 & 28

Friday, August 26, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, +23 (feels like +27), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Chance of a shower, +22 (feels like +23), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, north

Events:

The Duke: Opening day of the new comedy-history movie starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. (Showtimes here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers: Pre-season hockey game and the first game of the season for your Oakville Blades. (Read more here.)

Music in Town Square: Free live music. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Dirty Blues Band: Taking you back to the soulful roots of Acoustic Blues Music with a fresh, sassy, modern flavour. (Read more here.)

Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. (Read more here.)

Paul P's "Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment": Art Exhibit. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. (Read more here.)

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +23 (feels like +25), 0% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +19 (feels like +19), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +25 (feels like +30), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +23 (feels like +28), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Events:

Yoga in the Park: Instructors Stephanie and Maddy from the Yoga Outreach Project (YOP) will lead us in a morning yoga session. Remember to bring your yoga mat or towel. (Read more here.)

Nature Games: Activities for children at Bronte Creek Park. Included with park admission. (Read more here.)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: The smash-hit anime movie was #1 at the box office last weekend. Showtimes continue this week before ending their exclusive engagement. (Showtimes here.)

The Art of Bernadette Duzyk and Mary Jean Mailloux: Art Show. Discover the works of Duzyk and Mailloux, specialists in Chinese paintbrush. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more" next to each listing.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.