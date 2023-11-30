Events in Oakville this weekend: Dec. 1-3, 2023

× Expand carolyn.will on Foter.com - CC BY December 1

We're in for another weekend of cold and gloomy weather, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the first start of December in Oakville, whether it's art, live performances, or simply getting into the festive spirit!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, December 1-3, 2023.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

This weekend, expect a mix of rainy and cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from +3 to +5 degrees Celsius with varying chances of precipitation.

With winter weather upon us, be sure to bundle up and stay warm if you're attending an outdoor event. Make sure to take indoor breaks when possible and check the weather before heading outside.

Oakville Events: December 1, 2 & 3

Friday, December 1, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Rain, +4 (feels like +2), 90% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +3 (feels like +1), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 9 km/h, east

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. Mark T Band: The Moonshine Cafe hosts Mark Thackway and the Mark T Band. (Read more here.)

The Moonshine Cafe hosts Mark Thackway and the Mark T Band. The Next Generation Leahy: Live conert. Each and every time the Next Generation Leahy takes the stage, their singular goal is for audiences to walk away from the performance having been inspired. (Read more here.)

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +5 (feels like +2), 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +4 (feels like +2), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 19 km/h, northeast

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. (Read more here.)

As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. Iroquois Ridge Hidden Treasures Bazaar: Iroquois Ridge Hidden Treasures Bazaar on Saturday, December 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Iroquois Ridge Hidden Treasures Bazaar on Saturday, December 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. St. Andrew's Christmas House Tour: The St. Andrew’s Christmas House Tour is a long standing tradition in Oakville and is an exciting way to get you into the Christmas spirit. (Read more here.)

The St. Andrew’s Christmas House Tour is a long standing tradition in Oakville and is an exciting way to get you into the Christmas spirit. Miracle on Main Street Cram-a-Cruiser: The Halton Regional Police Service and the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation are proud be partnering for the sixth annual Miracle on Main Street. All donations collected will be distributed to Halton schools, community agencies and families. (Read more here.)

The Halton Regional Police Service and the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation are proud be partnering for the sixth annual Miracle on Main Street. All donations collected will be distributed to Halton schools, community agencies and families. World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. It's OK To Be Different: With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores important and timely subjects. It’s Okay to Be Different cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding, and self-confidence. (Read more here.)

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores important and timely subjects. It’s Okay to Be Different cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding, and self-confidence. The McGregor Carollers: Enjoy music during Light up the Night and the first 3 weekends in December with The McGregor Carollers. (Read more here.)

Enjoy music during Light up the Night and the first 3 weekends in December with The McGregor Carollers. Visit with Santa: From 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Santa will walk the streets of Downtown Oakville before settling in at his cottage. (Read more here.)

From 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Santa will walk the streets of Downtown Oakville before settling in at his cottage. Oakville Blades vs. Burlington Cougars: Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Burlington Cougars. (Read more here.)

Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Burlington Cougars. In Conversation with Peter Mansbridge: Peter Mansbridge is one of Canada’s most respected journalists. He is the former chief correspondent for CBC News; anchor of The National, CBC’s flagship nightly newscast and more. (Read more here.)

Peter Mansbridge is one of Canada’s most respected journalists. He is the former chief correspondent for CBC News; anchor of The National, CBC’s flagship nightly newscast and more. Jerry Rig Blues Band with Rod McTaggart: The Moonshine Cafe hosts the Jerry Rig Blues Band with Rod McTaggart this Saturday! (Read more here.)

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +5 (feels like +2), 80% chance of precipitation

Evening: Rain, +3 (feels like -1), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Holiday Workshops (Children and Youth): Join us for a clay workshop to create your very own holiday decorations. (Read more here.)

Join us for a clay workshop to create your very own holiday decorations. World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. Dashing Through The Snow: Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit like never before with our upcoming show Dashing Through The Snow! (Read more here.)

Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit like never before with our upcoming show Dashing Through The Snow! Holiday Workshops (Parented): With the holidays quickly approaching, join Oakville Galleries as we make beautiful handmade gifts for our friends, family, and caregivers! (Read more here.)

With the holidays quickly approaching, join Oakville Galleries as we make beautiful handmade gifts for our friends, family, and caregivers! Oakville Choral's Winter Concert "Sound the Trumpet": Oakville Choral is pleased to announce our upcoming concert on Sunday, December 3rd at 3:00pm! (Read more here.)

Oakville Choral is pleased to announce our upcoming concert on Sunday, December 3rd at 3:00pm! Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" Reading: CBC personalities David Common, Susan Bonner, Peter Armstrong, Piya Chattopadhyay, Mary Hynes and voice actress Maureen Jones perform this ageless classic live. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.