Events in Oakville this weekend: Dec. 15-17, 2023

How are you celebrating the weeks leading up to Christmas? As houses get lit up and the community shifts into holiday mode, events in Oakville become much more festive. This weekend you can expect live performances, Christmas markets, Santa visits, as well as Christmas aesthetics throughout town.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, December 15-17, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

This weekend will start off showing us some sun but expect to see clouds as we get into Friday evening. Sunday is calling for showers with a bit higher temperatures than Saturday. We're looking at a weekend high of +9 and a low of +1.

With winter weather upon us, be sure to bundle up and stay warm if you're attending an outdoor event. Make sure to take indoor breaks when possible and check the weather before heading outside.

Oakville Events: December 15, 16 & 17

Friday, December 15, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +9 (feels like +6), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +1), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 22 km/h, west

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Oakville Fare Share Food Bank Canned Food Drive: Prizes and 50/50 Draws. Bring non-perishable food items to donate. All proceeds go to The Oakville Fare Share Food Bank. (Read more here.)

Big Band Gala Night with West End Jazz: As always West End Jazz celebrates a very successful 2023 season with a "Big bash" gala night. Five very talented vocalists backed by Canada's premier jazz orchestra, the Swing Shift Big band is promising to be a high octane entertainment. (Read more here.)

Classic Albums Live: Band on the Run: Come on out and watch John McDermott perform this Thursday! (Read more here.)

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, +5 (feels like +2), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly cloudy, +5 (feels like +2), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 16 km/h, east

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. (Read more here.)

Holiday Workshops (Children and Youth): Greeting cards are fun to receive and even more, fun to make! During this hands-on printmaking workshop, you will work together to design and manually print flat cards and postcards. (Read more here.)

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Holiday Workshops (Parented): With the holidays quickly approaching, join Oakville Galleries as we make beautiful handmade gifts for our friends, family, and caregivers! (Read more here.)

With the holidays quickly approaching, join Oakville Galleries as we make beautiful handmade gifts for our friends, family, and caregivers! Afternoon Blues Jam w/ Mike Branton: Join us this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm as we welcome Mike Branton back to host our Blues jam here at The Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Join us this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm as we welcome Mike Branton back to host our Blues jam here at The Moonshine Cafe. Live Holiday Music - Natasha Meister: Enjoy music during Light up the Night and the first 3 weekends in December. This Saturday is Natasha Meister. (Read more here.)

Enjoy music during Light up the Night and the first 3 weekends in December. This Saturday is Natasha Meister. Visit with Santa: Meet Santa in his Cozy Cottage in Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore). From 2-3 p.m. Santa will walk the streets of Downtown Oakville before settling in at his cottage. (Read more here.)

Classic Albums Live: Band on the Run: Come on out and watch John McDermott perform this Thursday! (Read more here.)

Come on out and watch John McDermott perform this Thursday! Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne: Join Kenny "Blues Boss" this Saturday at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more here.)

Afternoon Blues Jam w/ Mike Branton: Join us this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm as we welcome Mike Branton back to host our Blues jam here at The Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +8 (feels like +6), 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +6 (feels like +5), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 6 km/h, south

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. Live Holiday Music - Gareth Bush: Enjoy music during Light up the Night and the first 3 weekends in December. This Sunday is a performance with Gareth Bush. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.