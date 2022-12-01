Events in Oakville this weekend: December 2-4

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Downtown Oakville Ribbon Christmas Tree Light

Christmas is in full swing, with holiday markets, festivals, concerts, theatre, marketplaces and more all over Oakville.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 25-27, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Most of this weekend will hover at or just above 0 degrees, though strong, cold, southwestern winds are expected for most of the weekend. If you're spending evening nights outside, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: December 2, 3 & 4

Friday, December 2, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +7 (feels like +3), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy, +7 (feels like +3), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, south

Events:

Bronte Village Christmas Tree Lighting: Come to the new Bronte Market Square. Let’s gather around the tree and kick off the holiday season together. (Read more here.)

Come to the new Bronte Market Square. Let’s gather around the tree and kick off the holiday season together. Oakville Wine Club Gala 2022: The Oakville Wine Enthusiasts Club is pleased to present our 2022 Gala, "Welcome Back" - featuring several wines and four-course dinner. (Read more here.)

The Oakville Wine Enthusiasts Club is pleased to present our 2022 Gala, "Welcome Back" - featuring several wines and four-course dinner. Violent Night: Opening day of the new war action comedy movie starring David Harbour and John Leguizamo. (Read more here.)

Opening day of the new war action comedy movie starring David Harbour and John Leguizamo. Optimist Christmas Tree Sale: Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. (Read more here.)

Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. Matt Weidinger Trio: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Partly cloudy, possible flurries, +6 (feels like +0), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +0 (feels like -5), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 35 km/h, west

Events:

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +1 (feels like -4), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +1 (feels like -5), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, southwest

Events:

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.