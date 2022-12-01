Events in Oakville this weekend: December 2-4

Marcel Painchaud
Downtown Oakville Ribbon Christmas Tree Light
Christmas is in full swing, with holiday markets, festivals, concerts, theatre, marketplaces and more all over Oakville.
Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, November 25-27, 2022.
If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.
Most of this weekend will hover at or just above 0 degrees, though strong, cold, southwestern winds are expected for most of the weekend. If you're spending evening nights outside, don't forget to dress warm!
Oakville Events: December 2, 3 & 4
Friday, December 2, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +7 (feels like +3), 30% chance of precipitation
Night: Cloudy, +7 (feels like +3), 40% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 30 km/h, south
Events:
- Bronte Village Christmas Tree Lighting: Come to the new Bronte Market Square. Let’s gather around the tree and kick off the holiday season together. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Wine Club Gala 2022: The Oakville Wine Enthusiasts Club is pleased to present our 2022 Gala, "Welcome Back" - featuring several wines and four-course dinner. (Read more here.)
- Violent Night: Opening day of the new war action comedy movie starring David Harbour and John Leguizamo. (Read more here.)
- Optimist Christmas Tree Sale: Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. (Read more here.)
- Matt Weidinger Trio: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Partly cloudy, possible flurries, +6 (feels like +0), 40% chance of precipitation
Night: Partly cloudy, +0 (feels like -5), 30% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 35 km/h, west
Events:
- Treats and Treasures: Holiday shopping event at Knox Presbyterian Church. (Read more here.)
- Christmas Marketplace: Christmas shopping at St. Jospeh's Ukrainian Catholic Church. (Read more here.)
- Art FUNdamentals! Art Class: Art class at Gairloch Gardens. Do you have a young budding artist in your family? (Read more here.)
- Alice in Wonderland: Family-friendly theatre show at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Two shows today! (Read more here.)
- Kerr Village Christmas Tree Lighting and Marketplace: Events all Day. Santa and his elves. Activities for all Ages, Live Christmas singing. (Read more here.)
- Optimist Christmas Tree Sale: Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. (Read more here.)
- St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)
- Darran Poole & Rootbone: Live music show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
- Holiday Happy Hour: Shopping specials and festivities in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +1 (feels like -4), 10% chance of precipitation
Night: Clear, +1 (feels like -5), 10% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 25 km/h, southwest
Events:
- Alpha Christmas Market: Christmas shopping. Free Admission with child-focused activities. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Choral Winter Concert 2022: Oakville Choral will be performing with the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth’s A Few Good Men ensemble and the Mozart Project. (Read more here.)
- Gatta Kusthi: Opening weekend of the new Bollywood sports drama movie starring Vishnu Vishal. (Read more here.)
- O Christmas Tea: Acclaimed actors James and Jamesy bring their family comedy show tour to Oakville. (Read more here.)
- St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)
- Optimist Christmas Tree Sale: Christmas tree sale from the Oakville Optimist Club. (Read more here.)
- Yassin & Sean Terrio: Live music show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
- A Christmas Carol: Enjoy a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens' a Christmas Carol, a holiday classic performed live by local celebrities and special guests at Church of the Incarnation. (Read more here.)
Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.
Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.
With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.