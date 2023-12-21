Events in Oakville this weekend: Dec. 22-24, 2023

× Expand Ben Brown

We're four nights away from Christmas! While everyone may be winding down for the holiday's, there are still some notable events for everyone to enjoy in Oakville! From Hockey, to live performances, to cooking classes, we've got something for everyone this weekend.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, December 22-24, 2023.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

It's going to be a cold weekend with a high of +5 and a low of -2 so make sure to stay warm if you're attending an outdoor event. It's going to be a cloudy weekend with some rain expected on Saturday but that'll be going away as we get into Sunday with some clouds and fog.

Oakville Events: December 22, 23 & 24

Friday, December 22, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, +1 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with clear breaks, +1 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 13 km/h, east

Events:

Rapunzel A Holiday Pantomime: Come help cheer on Rapunzel, boo the wicked baddie Gothel, and celebrate the holiday season with our unique hairy-tale! (Read more here.)

Come help cheer on Rapunzel, boo the wicked baddie Gothel, and celebrate the holiday season with our unique hairy-tale! Bryce Clifford Band at the Moonshine Cafe: Join us this Friday from 8 PM as Bryce Clifford performs at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more here.)

Join us this Friday from 8 PM as Bryce Clifford performs at the Moonshine Cafe! Oakville Blades vs. Caledon Admirals: Cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Caledon Admirals. (Read more here.)

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +4 (feels like +2), 70% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +3 (feels like +1), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 8 km/h, east

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. (Read more here.)

As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. Rapunzel A Holiday Pantomime: Come help cheer on Rapunzel, boo the wicked baddie Gothel, and celebrate the holiday season with our unique hairy-tale! (Read more here.)

Come help cheer on Rapunzel, boo the wicked baddie Gothel, and celebrate the holiday season with our unique hairy-tale! Afternoon Blues Jam w/ Mike Branton: Join us this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm as we welcome Mike Branton back to host our Blues jam here at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Join us this Saturday afternoon from 2-6pm as we welcome Mike Branton back to host our Blues jam here at the Moonshine Cafe. Rapunzel A Holiday Pantomime: Come help cheer on Rapunzel, boo the wicked baddie Gothel, and celebrate the holiday season with our unique hairy-tale! (Read more here.)

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, +5 (feels like +4), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Fog patches, +4 (feels like +2), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7 km/h, east

Events:

Sixth Annual Christmas Eve "Carols in the Square.": Chartwell Church invites the Oakville community to join them for Christmas Eve “Carols in the Square.” (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.