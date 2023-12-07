Events in Oakville this weekend: Dec. 8-10, 2023

× Expand Erin Walker on Unsplash Christmas Events in Oakville

Christmas season is here and Oakville is ready to go with a series of live performances, toy drives, Santa meet and greets, and Holiday markets!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, December 8-10, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

This weekend we can expect to see some sun, certainly more than last weekend, but temperatures will still be low. There will be a high of +11 with a low of 0.

With winter weather upon us, be sure to bundle up and stay warm if you're attending an outdoor event. Make sure to take indoor breaks when possible and check the weather before heading outside.

Oakville Events: December 8, 9 & 10

Friday, December 8, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +8 (feels like +6), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +3), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 13 km/h, south

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. Holiday Lights by the Lake: Families are invited to drive through the park, enjoy the festive lights, drop off a gift card or toy donation, and wave or deliver a letter to Santa. (Read more here.)

Families are invited to drive through the park, enjoy the festive lights, drop off a gift card or toy donation, and wave or deliver a letter to Santa. Oakville Firefighters 31st Annual Toy Drive: The Oakville Professional Firefighters Association is proud to announce its 31st annual holiday toy drive, with the goal of giving every local child an opportunity to enjoy a gift of their own this holiday season. (Read more here.)

The Oakville Professional Firefighters Association is proud to announce its 31st annual holiday toy drive, with the goal of giving every local child an opportunity to enjoy a gift of their own this holiday season. Oakville Wine Enthusiasts Club Annual Gala: Get ready to dress to impress in black and white attire as the Oakville Wine Enthusiasts Club presents their annual holiday gala! (Read more here.)

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, +11 (feels like +9), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +11 (feels like +9), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 22 km/h, southwest

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. (Read more here.)

As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds. St. Aidan's Holiday Market: Holiday Market event with the West River Residents' Association and St. Aidan's Church. (Read more here.)

Holiday Market event with the West River Residents' Association and St. Aidan's Church. World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. Family Saturdays: Sun Catcher Installation: Join us at the Gallery with family and friends for free art activities inspired by our current exhibitions. Our Family Saturday sessions are scheduled monthly as free, drop-in events for all ages, no pre-registration is required. (Read more here.)

Join us at the Gallery with family and friends for free art activities inspired by our current exhibitions. Our Family Saturday sessions are scheduled monthly as free, drop-in events for all ages, no pre-registration is required. Visit with Santa: Meet Santa in his Cozy Cottage in Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore). From 2-3 p.m. Santa will walk the streets of Downtown Oakville before settling in at his cottage. (Read more here.)

Meet Santa in his Cozy Cottage in Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore). From 2-3 p.m. Santa will walk the streets of Downtown Oakville before settling in at his cottage. Live Holiday Music - Natasha Meister: Enjoy music during Light up the Night and the first 3 weekends in December. This Saturday is Natasha Meister. (Read more here.)

Enjoy music during Light up the Night and the first 3 weekends in December. This Saturday is Natasha Meister. Family Saturdays: Join us at the Gallery each month with family and friends for free art activities inspired by our current exhibitions. (Read more here.)

Join us at the Gallery each month with family and friends for free art activities inspired by our current exhibitions. Coalescence Christmas: Coalesence performing a mix of Classic Rock Christmas tunes and a regular mix of rock covers. (Read more here.)

Coalesence performing a mix of Classic Rock Christmas tunes and a regular mix of rock covers. How We Got to Jersey: Starring Adrian Marchuk and Oakville's own Jeff Madden, find out how two small-town Canadian kids grew up to both play a bonafide rock and roll hall of fame superstar on stages around the world, to an audience of millions. (Read more here.)

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +6 (feels like +4), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with showers, +3 (feels like 0), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 11 km/h, west

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. Family Holiday Concert: With special appearances by the Oakville Symphony Youth Orchestra (OSYO) and the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth come on out to watch the Oakville Symphony this Sunday! (Read more here.)

With special appearances by the Oakville Symphony Youth Orchestra (OSYO) and the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth come on out to watch the Oakville Symphony this Sunday! Family Holiday Concert (Later show): With special appearances by the Oakville Symphony Youth Orchestra (OSYO) and the Oakville Choir for Children and Youth come on out to watch the Oakville Symphony this Sunday! (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.