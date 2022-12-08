Events in Oakville this weekend: December 9-11

× Expand Kylie_Jaxxon on Foter.com - CC BY-SA

Don't let the cold keep you at home! There are dozens of fun things to do this weekend in Oakville, from the Pinty's Curling tournament, church sales and shows, to holiday music and sales all over town!

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, December 9-11, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Most temperatures will be just below 0 degrees this weekend, though Sunday is calling for flurries and likely snow. Strong, cold, northeastern winds are expected for most of the weekend. If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: December 9, 10 & 11

Friday, December 9, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +2 (feels like -3), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +0 (feels like -6), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, northeast

Events:

Oakville Professional Firefighters Association Toy Drive: Annual Oakville event. Families are invited to drive through Coronation Park, enjoy the festive lights, drop off a gift card or toy donation, and wave or deliver a letter to Santa. (Read more here.)

Annual Oakville event. Families are invited to drive through Coronation Park, enjoy the festive lights, drop off a gift card or toy donation, and wave or deliver a letter to Santa. Friends of the Library Book Sale: This event is an inventory clear-out for Oakville Public Library and proceeds from the sale will go towards expansion of library services and spaces. (Read more here.)

This event is an inventory clear-out for Oakville Public Library and proceeds from the sale will go towards expansion of library services and spaces. She Said: New drama movie starring Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan. (Read more here.)

New drama movie starring Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan. Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling: International curling tournament featuring 32 teams from around the world returns to Oakville. (Read more here.)

International curling tournament featuring 32 teams from around the world returns to Oakville. St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)

Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. The Drop - Youth Activities: The Drop is a free monthly activity night for youths ages 11 to 17. (Read more here.)

The Drop is a free monthly activity night for youths ages 11 to 17. The Weber Brothers: Live concert and album release party at the Moonshine Cafe. Two-night event. (Read more here.)

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +2 (feels like -4), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +2 (feels like -4), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 30 km/h, east

Events:

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mixed precipitation, +2 (feels like -4), 80% chance of precipitation

Night: Scattered flurries, -1 (feels like -6), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Family Holiday Concert with Oakville Symphony: Oakville Symphony performs holiday classics from traditional to modern at the Oakville Centre. Two shows! (Read more here.)

Oakville Symphony performs holiday classics from traditional to modern at the Oakville Centre. Two shows! Oakville Museum Christmas Tour: Join our group tour and enjoy a glimpse into Christmases past at the Oakville Museum! (Read more here.)

Join our group tour and enjoy a glimpse into Christmases past at the Oakville Museum! Carolling and Tree Lighting: Sing-along show at St. Aidan's Church. (Read more here.)

Sing-along show at St. Aidan's Church. Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling: International curling tournament featuring 32 teams from around the world returns to Oakville. Today is the championship game! (Read more here.)

International curling tournament featuring 32 teams from around the world returns to Oakville. Today is the championship game! Violent Night: New holiday action comedy movie starring David Harbour and John Leguizamo now playing. (Read more here.)

New holiday action comedy movie starring David Harbour and John Leguizamo now playing. St. Cuthbert's Christmas Tree Sales: Christmas tree sales at St. Cuthbert's Church. (Read more here.)

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.