Events in Oakville this weekend: February 10-12, 2023

Concerts, art workshops, Valentines and a football championship - that's only the beginning of all the exciting things happening in Oakville this weekend.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events, and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, February 10-12, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Daytime on Friday and Sunday should be above 0 degrees, but Saturday is expected to be much colder with high winds. If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: February 10, 11 & 12

Friday, February 10, 2023

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, +0 (feels like -6), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, -5 (feels like -11), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northwest

Paul Simon's Graceland - Classic Albums Live: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Faithful restaging of Paul Simon's iconic album Graceland. (Read more here.)

Alfie Smith: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Og2 En Plein Air Painting: Art workshop at Gairloch Gardens. Winter En Plein Air Workshops will run indoors with the opportunity to head outside to get inspiration from the landscape. All materials are provided. (Read more here.)

Magic Mike's Last Dance: New romance drama movie now playing in theatres, starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek. (Read more here.)

Ontario Health Coalition Halton Town Hall: Learn more about the Halton Town Hall being held to inform people about the dangers of health care privatization. (Read more here.)

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +2 (feels like -3), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, -2 (feels like -8), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, southwest

Paul Simon's Graceland - Classic Albums Live: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Faithful restaging of Paul Simon's iconic album Graceland. (Read more here.)

Og2 Card Making Workshop: Printmaking workshop at Gairloch Gardens. With Valentine's Day around the corner, join Oakville Galleries as we make custom cards for our friends, family, and caregivers. (Read more here.)

Karaoke Saturday: Sing and dance the night away with at Karaoke Saturday. Every Saturday night starting at 9:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Daytime: Sunny, +7 (feels like +3), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, +1 (feels like +0), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 5 km/h, east

