Events in Oakville this weekend: Feb. 16-18, 2024

× Expand Ben Brown

Happy Family Day long weekend! With a four day weekend comes four days of events in Oakville. From Family Day celebrations to live performances to hockey games, there's something for everyone in Oakville!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, February 16-18, 2024.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Over the weekend we can expect a mixed bag of weather conditions. On Friday, scattered flurries are forecasted during the daytime with temperatures around 0°C, feeling like -5°C, and a 40% chance of precipitation. By evening, the sky will remain cloudy with clear breaks, and temperatures dropping to -3°C, feeling like -8°C, with a slightly reduced chance of precipitation at 30%.

Moving into Saturday, there will be a few flurries throughout the day, with temperatures hovering around -3°C, feeling like -9°C, and a 40% chance of precipitation. Saturday evening will see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures decreasing to -6°C, feeling like -12°C, and a continued 30% chance of precipitation.

On Sunday, expect scattered flurries during the day, with temperatures reaching +1°C but feeling like -5°C, and a 40% chance of precipitation. The evening will bring a similar pattern with a few flurries expected, temperatures dropping to -1°C, feeling like -7°C, and a 40% chance of precipitation.

Finally, on Monday, Family Day, there will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day, with temperatures around -1°C, feeling like -4°C, and a 30% chance of precipitation. By evening, expect a few flurries, temperatures dipping to -6°C, and a reduced chance of precipitation at 20%. Throughout the weekend, winds will generally be coming from the west, with speeds ranging from 10 km/h - 29 km/h.

Taste of Oakville is officially in town and on from Feb. 15 - March 10. For more information, visit the Taste of Oakville website.

Oakville Events: February 16, 17 & 18

Friday, February 16, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, 0 (feels like -5), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Cloudy with clear breaks, -3 (feels like -8), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 18 km/h, west

Events:

Al-Anon meeting - Friday Morning: Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Black History Explorers: Explore local Black history with museum staff on a family-friendly exhibit tour; enjoy storytime with the Oakville Public Library; and get creative in a craft corner with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton. (Read more here.)

Explore local Black history with museum staff on a family-friendly exhibit tour; enjoy storytime with the Oakville Public Library; and get creative in a craft corner with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton. Classic Albums Live: News of the World: Join us for an evening of music featuring covers of some of your favourite hits from Queen including “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions” and “Spread Your Wings." (Read more here.)

Join us for an evening of music featuring covers of some of your favourite hits from Queen including “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions” and “Spread Your Wings." Latin Train and Street Fire: Join us this Friday as we join Latin Train and Streetfire at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A few flurries, -3 (feels like -9), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, -6 (feels like -12), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 24 km/h, west

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! (Read more here.)

Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! Al-Anon meeting - Saturday morning: Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. Oakville Blades vs. Stouffville Spirit: Come cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Stouffville Spirit! (Read more here.)

Come cheer on the Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Stouffville Spirit! Tim McNabb Band & The Neil MacNaughton Band: Join us this Friday as we join the Tim McNabb Band & The Neil MacNaughton Band! (Read more here.)

Join us this Friday as we join the Tim McNabb Band & The Neil MacNaughton Band! Classic Albums Live: News of the World: Join us for an evening of music featuring covers of some of your favourite hits from Queen including “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions” and “Spread Your Wings." (Read more here.)

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, +1 (feels like -5), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: A few flurries, -1 (feels like -7), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 29 km/h, west

Events:

Family Storytime: Join Oakville Public Library (OPL) for storytime fun, including music and songs! Storytime is led by an OPL staff member. Ages 6M-5Y. (Read more here.)

Monday Feb 19th, Family Day

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, -1 (feels like -4), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: A few flurries, -6, 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, west

Events:

Family Day Celebration: The Town of Oakville’s popular Family Day celebration returns on Monday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at facilities across Oakville. Enjoy family-friendly activities and events for all ages and abilities. (Read more here.)

The Town of Oakville’s popular Family Day celebration returns on Monday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at facilities across Oakville. Enjoy family-friendly activities and events for all ages and abilities. Dufflebag Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast: Can the Beast learn his lesson and redeem himself before it’s too late? DuffleBag’s adaptation of this timeless classic is guaranteed to ring a Belle! Show times include 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Can the Beast learn his lesson and redeem himself before it’s too late? DuffleBag’s adaptation of this timeless classic is guaranteed to ring a Belle! Show times include 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Al-Anon meeting - Monday Evening: Weekly fellowship meeting for friends and families of alcoholics. Meeting is in the basement of St. Jude's Church. No food or drinks allowed. Meets every Mon at 7:45pm. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.