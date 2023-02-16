Events in Oakville this weekend: February 17-19, 2023

× Expand Oakville News Family Day, Oakville News

Who doesn't love a long weekend? But even before Family Day starts - there's lots of fun things to do in Oakville this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events, and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, February 17-19, 2023.

While Friday is expected to be cold at -10 degrees, Saturday and Sunday should both warm up just above 0, making it a great time to head outside for some winter fun with your families. If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

If you're looking for fun activities to do this Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, Oakville News will have a separate special events guide coming out later this weekend.

Oakville Events: February 17, 18 & 19

Friday, February 17, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, -3 (feels like -9), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, -8 (feels like -15), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Power Art PA Days: Full day art workshop. Power your children's PA Day with energizing art activities and outdoor recreation! (Read more here.)

Full day art workshop. Power your children's PA Day with energizing art activities and outdoor recreation! Hyprov with Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci: Live comedy show at the Oakville Centre, featuring professional hypnosis and live onstage improv comedy. Direct from New York City. (Read more here.)

Live comedy show at the Oakville Centre, featuring professional hypnosis and live onstage improv comedy. Direct from New York City. Taste of Oakville 2023: Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with the new action comedy sci-fi blockbuster movie starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. (Read more here.)

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +4 (feels like -1), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +1 (feels like -3), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, southwest

Events:

Family Art Activities: Open house and arts activities at Oakville Galleries. There will be fun activities on the Family Day weekend, including drop-in art activities, a scavenger hunt and a chance to view our current exhibition on display. (Read more here.)

Open house and arts activities at Oakville Galleries. There will be fun activities on the Family Day weekend, including drop-in art activities, a scavenger hunt and a chance to view our current exhibition on display. Choir! Choir! Choir!: Non-traditional live concert at the Oakville Centre. There are no auditions, and the audience is the choir. Show up and the leaders will teach you an original arrangement to a song you love. (Read more here.)

Non-traditional live concert at the Oakville Centre. There are no auditions, and the audience is the choir. Show up and the leaders will teach you an original arrangement to a song you love. Take Me to the Drag Show: Join us at the historic Seasons Brasserie for an evening of memorable drag numbers and delicious hoer d'oeuvres. The show will be audiences 18+. (Read more here.)

Join us at the historic Seasons Brasserie for an evening of memorable drag numbers and delicious hoer d'oeuvres. The show will be audiences 18+. Taste of Oakville 2023: Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Karaoke Saturday: Sing and dance the night away with at Karaoke Saturday. Every Saturday night starting at 9:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, +5 (feels like +1), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, +4 (feels like +0), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, southwest

Events:

Taste of Oakville 2023: Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Ontario Health Coalition Halton Town Hall: Learn more about the Halton Town Hall being held to inform people about the dangers of health care privatization. (Read more here.)

Learn more about the Halton Town Hall being held to inform people about the dangers of health care privatization. Jump Moon: Live band Jump Moon performs at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.