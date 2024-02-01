Events in Oakville this weekend: Feb. 2-4, 2024

× Expand M Painchaud Bronte Outer Harbour Marina overview Bronte Outer Harbour Marina overview

With the sun out this weekend, there's going to be lots of excitement in our streets. From art galleries to live performances, including a visit from Cash Cab's Adam Growe, there's something for everyone in Oakville.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, February 2-4, 2024.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

While we can expect clear skies and sunny days this weekend, it's not quite time to put your jacket into hibernation.

Friday is expected to have clear skies and will be mainly sunny with a high of +3 and a low of -2. Saturday will also be clear and sunny with a high of +2 and a low of -5. On Sunday, we'll see the weekend high of +5 with clear skies and low wind speeds of about 5 km/h.

Oakville Events: February 2, 3 & 4

Friday, February 2, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +3 (feels like -1), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, -2 (feels like -7), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 16 km/h, north

Events:

Al-Anon meeting - Friday Morning: Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. The Adam Growe Quiz Show: Join Adam Growe, host of Cash Cab this Friday for a unique, live theatrical experience that engages the entire audience with comedy and trivia. (Read more here.)

Join Adam Growe, host of Cash Cab this Friday for a unique, live theatrical experience that engages the entire audience with comedy and trivia. The 8th Line Band: Join us this Friday as we join the 8th Line band from Barrie, Ontario. (Read more here.)

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +2 (feels like 0), 0% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, -1 (feels like -3), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7 km/h, southeast

Events:

Black Excellence: We invite you to join us to celebrate black achievements and continue the conversation on empowering ourselves and propelling our future. (Read more here.)

We invite you to join us to celebrate black achievements and continue the conversation on empowering ourselves and propelling our future. Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! (Read more here.)

Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! Al-Anon meeting - Saturday morning: Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. Winter 2024 Exhibitions Opening Reception: Join us for the opening reception of Sung Tieu’s Civic Floor at Centennial Square and then hop on the complimentary shuttle bus to Gairloch Gardens for refreshments, remarks and an exhibition walk through of Prelude! (Read more here.)

Join us for the opening reception of Sung Tieu’s Civic Floor at Centennial Square and then hop on the complimentary shuttle bus to Gairloch Gardens for refreshments, remarks and an exhibition walk through of Prelude! Fiddlestix Dinner & Dance: Saint Dominic Parish Hall first Social Club event of 2024 will be a live concert by Fiddlestix, a local 5-piece fiddle rock band. (Read more here.)

Saint Dominic Parish Hall first Social Club event of 2024 will be a live concert by Fiddlestix, a local 5-piece fiddle rock band. Humans 2.0: A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. (Read more here.)

A symphony of acrobatics, sound and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Paul Reddick Trio: Join us this Friday at the Moonshine Cafe as we join the Paul Reddick Trio! (Read more here.)

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +5 (feels like +4), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, -1 (feels like -3), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 5 km/h, southeast

Events:

2024 Black History Month Gallery Opening: Join the Black Health Professionals Network (BHPN) for a night of networking and celebration in honour of Black History Month! (Read more here.)

Join the Black Health Professionals Network (BHPN) for a night of networking and celebration in honour of Black History Month! A Conversation with Life: Join us this Sunday for a fundraising concert to raise $10,000 for Crohn's disease research. The concert features original works written by 16-year-old David Meng, alongside a variety of songs, dances, and instrumental pieces seeing 100 performers. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.