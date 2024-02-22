Events in Oakville this weekend: Feb. 23-25, 2024

× Expand Ben Brown

This weekend in Oakville, stay engaged with our curated events! Despite variable weather, ranging from sun and clouds on Friday to snow on Sunday, there's plenty to enjoy. From Al-Anon meetings to live music, culinary classes, and a hiring fair at Glen Abbey Golf Club, there's something for everyone.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, February 23-25, 2024.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

This weekend in Oakville brings a mix of weather. Friday starts with a blend of sun and clouds, highs reaching +7°C but feeling like +4°C, with a slight chance of precipitation. The evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to -4°C but feeling much colder at -11°C.

On Saturday we will see sunny skies but chilly temperatures, with highs of -4°C and evening lows dipping to -5°C. Sunday brings wet snow with temperatures climbing to +4°C but feeling like -1°C, followed by a partly cloudy evening around +3°C. So, prepare for fluctuating conditions this weekend!

Oakville Events: February 23, 24 & 25

Friday, February 23, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +7 (feels like +4), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, -4 (feels like -11), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 23 km/h, north

Events:

Al-Anon meeting - Friday Morning: Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. (Read more here.)

The Vaudevillian: The old fashioned gentleman, Jitterbug James & sweet Norah Spades bring you dancing numbers from the prohibition period this Friday! (Read more here.)

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, -4 (feels like -7), 10% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly clear, -5 (feels like -9), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 8 km/h, south

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! (Read more here.)

Al-Anon meeting - Saturday morning: Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Glen Abbey Golf Club - 2024 Hiring Fair: Join the crew at Glen Abbey Golf Club's Hiring Fair and explore exciting seasonal opportunities with ClubLink! (Read more here.)

Random Acts of Music Jam: Join us this Saturday for the Random Acts of Music Jam! (Read more here.)

Jewish Heritage: An orchestra concert celebrating Jewish composers and themes. (Read more here.)

Oakville Chamber Orchestra Concert: Enjoy an evening of music featuring George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, performed by Aiden Leung! (Read more here.)

Darran Poole and Rootbone: Watch Darran Poole and Rootbone this Saturday. (Read more here.)

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Wet snow, +4 (feels like -1), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +3 (feels like -1), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 27 km/h, southwest

Events:

Oakville Improv: Oakville Improv returns to the Moonshine Cafe for a night of sketch comedy and improv. (Read more here.)

