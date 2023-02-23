Events in Oakville this weekend: February 24-26, 2023

× Expand Conservation Halton Maple Festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area

It's almost the end of winter, but there's lots of seasonal fun still to be had around Oakville, including concerts, Taste of Oakville and even a maple festival!

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, music, church sales, theatre, nature events, and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, February 24-26, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

For the second week in a row, both Friday and Saturday are expected to be quite cold with a Sunday wam-up. Lower than expected winds should continue through the weekend. If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: February 24, 25 & 26

Friday, February 24, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, -3 (feels like -9), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, -9 (feels like -15), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northwest

Events:

The Rooney Brothers Band: Live band performs at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

New comedy thriller movie now playing in theatres. Ontario Health Coalition Halton Town Hall: Learn more about the Halton Town Hall being held to inform people about the dangers of health care privatization. (Read more here.)

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, -3 (feels like -6), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, -5 (feels like -10), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Honouring Treaty Day in Gairloch Gardens: Explore the Indigenous heritage of our region with a special afternoon event at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Explore the Indigenous heritage of our region with a special afternoon event at Gairloch Gardens. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Special event at Maple Town. Get hands-on and take part in an age-old spring tradition by tapping one of the park’s 150-year-old sugar maples and hang your own sap pail! Music and Dessert: All welcome at St. Aidan's Anglican Church fundraiser. (Read more here.)

All welcome at St. Aidan's Anglican Church fundraiser. Vivaldi's Four Seasons: Live concert at the Oakville Centre featuring the Oakville Chamber Orchestra. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Karaoke Saturday: Sing and dance the night away with at Karaoke Saturday. Every Saturday night starting at 9:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +2 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, -2 (feels like -6), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Oakville Improv: Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. Maple Town: Annual festival at Mountsberg Conservation Area. Maple sugar candy samples, Pancake Pavilion, wagon rides and other maple products available to try throughout the day. (Read more here.)

Taste of Oakville returns from Feb. 15 to March 10. With over 30 different restaurants participating, there are so many delicious options. Ontario Health Coalition Halton Town Hall: Learn more about the Halton Town Hall being held to inform people about the dangers of health care privatization. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.