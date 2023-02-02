Events in Oakville this weekend: February 3-5, 2023

× Expand Town of Oakville

Don't let the cold (and extreme cold!) keep you home this weekend: there are lots of concerts, hockey games, workshops and more happening in Oakville.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events, and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, February 3-5, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Halton Region has issued a cold weather alert for all day Friday, Feb. 3, with temperatures possibly going low as -28 degrees celsius. Learn more about the cold weather alert, including local safety information, online here.

Temperatures will return to around 0 by Sunday, with some mixed precipitation expected. If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: February 3, 4 & 5

Friday, February 3, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, -14 (feels like -25), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly clear, -16 (feels like -26), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northwest

A cold weather alert is in effect for all day Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Learn more here, including cold weather safety.

Events:

Freedom! Concert: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Hit show from the 2021 Stratford Festival starring Beau Dixon, featuring musical history from black culture, including church hymnals, blues, jazz, rock ’n’ roll, R&B and more. (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

80 for Brady: New sports comedy movie starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno, based on a true story. Now playing in theatres. (Read more here.)

Little Artists Workshop: After school visual arts workshops with the Oakville Galleries. (Read more here.)

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, -4 (feels like -15), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, -3 (feels like -9), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, southwest

Events:

Oakville Sweet Sensations Butter Tarts and More: Sip, shop, and enjoy the tasty treats of some of Ontario's finest bakeries from near and far. Free admission. And don't forget to visit the artisan market too! (Read more here.)

Og2 Saturday Art Smarts: Art workshop at Gairloch Gardens. Each session offers different hands-on art making activities that take place in our Education Centre. (Read more here.)

Og2 Family Workshop: Monthly art workshop at Gairloch Gardens. Includes museum tour with class. (Read more here.)

Dvorak Symphony No. 8: Presented by the Oakville Symphony. Orchestral concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Lindsay Muskies: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Karaoke Saturday: Sing and dance the night away with at Karaoke Saturday. Every Saturday night starting at 9:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mixed precipitation, +4 (feels like -1), 70% chance of precipitation

Night: Mixed precipitation, +2 (feels like -2), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, west

Events:

Dvorak Symphony No. 8: Presented by the Oakville Symphony. Orchestral concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Knock at the Cabin: New thriller movie now playing in theatres, directed by Hollywood legend M. Night Shyamalan. (Read more here.)

Capture Oakville photography contest deadline: Annual photography competition hosted by the Oakville Camera Club. Entry deadline is midnight tonight! (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.