Events in Oakville this weekend: Feb. 9-11, 2024

× Expand Ben Brown

It's going to be cloudy this weekend but that's no reason to stay home. Whether you're looking for Valentine's Day activities, live performances, or to try out a new restaurant in town, Oakville has you covered!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, February 9-11, 2024.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

It was nice to have sunshine last weekend, but you might want to hold off on the short sleeves just yet. This weekend, we'll be seeing some clouds and rain, with a high of +12°C and a low of -2°C.

On Friday, it'll be sunny in the morning, but the afternoon will be cloudy with showers. The evening should be relatively clear with temperatures of +9°C, but the overnight low will dip to 0°C.

Throughout Saturday, we can expect light rain and wind speeds of up to 18 km/h, but the rain should ease up by evening. Sunday morning is calling for a mix of sun and clouds that should carry on through to the afternoon, with a high of +4°C and a low of -2°C for the day.

Oakville Events: February 9, 10 & 11

Friday, February 9, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +12 (feels like +9), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +9 (feels like +6), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 31 km/h, southwest

Events:

Al-Anon meeting - Friday Morning: Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon fellowship meeting to provide help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Western Slang (Dave Clark): Join us this Friday to watch Dave Clark and Western Slang perform! (Read more here.)

Join us this Friday to watch Dave Clark and Western Slang perform! Sass Jordan (With Skye Wallace): Join us this Friday with JUNO award winner Sass Jordan and opening act Skye Wallace! (Read more here.)

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light rain, +8 (feels like +5), 90% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +5 (feels like +1), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 18 km/h, west

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! (Read more here.)

Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners! Valentine's Market: Come join the annual Valentine's market at Oakville Place this weekend. Vendors will be selling a variety of products, including artisan products from various countries. (Read more here.)

Come join the annual Valentine's market at Oakville Place this weekend. Vendors will be selling a variety of products, including artisan products from various countries. Al-Anon meeting - Saturday morning: Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Al-Anon is a Fellowship that provides help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. There are no dues or fees to participate. We meet every Saturday at 156 Third Line in Oakville. Random Acts of Music Jam: Join us this Saturday for the Random Acts of Music Jam! (Read more here.)

Join us this Saturday for the Random Acts of Music Jam! Oakville Vitality: Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of Canada’s most sought-after virtuosos playing the energetic and intricate Bartok violin concerto in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of Canada’s most sought-after virtuosos playing the energetic and intricate Bartok violin concerto in Oakville. Tuscon Choir Boys: Join us this Saturday to watch the Tuscon Choir Boys perform! (Read more here.)

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +4 (feels like +1), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, 0 (feels like -3), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 14 km/h, west

Events:

Oakville Vitality: Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of Canada’s most sought-after virtuosos playing the energetic and intricate Bartok violin concerto in Oakville. (Read more here.)

Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of Canada’s most sought-after virtuosos playing the energetic and intricate Bartok violin concerto in Oakville. Hoseki Sushi Bar - Grand Opening: The Hoseki Sushi Bar will be celebrating the grand opening of its Oakville location on Lakeshore Road! In the spirit of celebration, there will be a 2 day special of 20% off all dine-in orders. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.