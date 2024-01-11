Events in Oakville this weekend: Jan. 12-14, 2024

× Expand Photo: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

While the cold weather may be enough to keep you home this weekend, there are still plenty of things to see and do in Oakville. From live music, to cooking classes, to a psychic fair, to a local Humanity Day event, there's lots waiting to add excitement to your weekend plans.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, January 12-14, 2024.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Winter weather is in store for us this weekend with a low of -17 and wind speeds of up to 45 km/h. Nothing too extreme as we enter Friday, we'll see a low of -7 in the morning and a high of +2 in the afternoon with precipitation in the evening.

As we get into Saturday we'll see scattered flurries with high wind speeds and a low of -13 in the evening. Sunday we won't be seeing snow, we're supposed to get a mix of sun and clouds but it will be worth the layers if you plan on going out with a high of -5 and a low of -20.

Oakville Events: January 12, 13 & 14

Friday, January 12, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Wet snow, +2 (feels like -5), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mixed precipitation, +1 (feels like -6), 100% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 39 km/h, east

Events:

The Weber Brothers: Watch the Weber Brothers this Friday at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more here.)

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, 0 (feels like -8), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Scattered flurries, -4 (feels like -13), 40% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 45 km/h, west

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: The most exciting cooking classes for children! Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits. (Read more here.)

Oakville Psychic Medium Fair: Explore astrology, aura readings, tarot, mediumship, oracle readings, palm reading, and tea leaf readings at the Oakville Psychic Medium Fair. (Read more here.)

Coney Hatch: Formed in Toronto in 1980, Coney Hatch released a kickass debut album in 1982, Coney Hatch, that resounded through the rock world and launched the group's career on stage, screen and radio. Watch the legendary band perform live! (Read more here.)

Emily Burgess & The Emburys Album Release: Come on out and support Emily Burgess for her album release! (Read more here.)

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, -5 (feels like -13), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, -8 (feels like -17), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 33 km/h, west

Events:

Youth at the Voice Gavel Club Humanity Day: The upcoming Humanity Day event, organized by The Voice Gavel Club aims to offer a platform for open, respectful, and constructive discussions on various global issues. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.