Events in Oakville this weekend: January 13 to 15

It's the second weekend in January, and despite the cooler temperatures, there are still lots of fun things happening indoors and outdoors in Oakville!...but mostly indoors.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events, and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, January 13 to 15, 2023.

Temperatures will be consistently below 0 all weekend, with a little snow expected on Friday. Expect moderate north winds Friday and Saturday, which will change direction on Sunday.

If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: January 13, 14, & 15

Friday, January 13, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Snow, minus 1 (feels like minus 8), 60% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, minus 11 (feels like minus 19), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, north

Events:

Halton & Peel Juried Art Show - Joshua Creek Heritage Are Centre is pleased to present the 9th annual Juried Exhibition, a diverse display of creativity, skill and inspiration by the artists of Halton and Peel. (Read more)

- Joshua Creek Heritage Are Centre is pleased to present the 9th annual Juried Exhibition, a diverse display of creativity, skill and inspiration by the artists of Halton and Peel. Tech Help - Receive assistance with fundamental questions about your computer, tablet, eReader or iPhone or everyday tasks, such as emailing, downloading eBooks, or managing your files and photos. (Read more)

- Receive assistance with fundamental questions about your computer, tablet, eReader or iPhone or everyday tasks, such as emailing, downloading eBooks, or managing your files and photos. Dungeons & Dragons - Greetings, adventurers, and prepare to roll for initiative! Come and join an introductory Dungeons and Dragons session at the Oakville Public Library. Ages 13-17 All are welcome; no previous experience is necessary. (Read more)

- Greetings, adventurers, and prepare to roll for initiative! Come and join an introductory Dungeons and Dragons session at the Oakville Public Library. Ages 13-17 All are welcome; no previous experience is necessary. Port Credit Revival Band - Join the performance of the Port Credit Revival Band as they perform at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, minus 3 (feels like minus), 0% chance of precipitation

Night: Clear, minus 9 (feels like minus 14), 0% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, north

Events:

Kaitlyn Cup - Lacrosse - Masters style non-contact lacrosse tournament taking individual and team entries. The cost is $55.00 per player. With tickets to Toronto Rock Vs Halifax Thunderbirds for the night and more, all proceeds go to Sick Kids Hospital. (Read more)

- Lacrosse - Masters style non-contact lacrosse tournament taking individual and team entries. The cost is $55.00 per player. With tickets to Toronto Rock Vs Halifax Thunderbirds for the night and more, all proceeds go to Sick Kids Hospital. Beautiful Learning - Education - Drop by the library to play and explore computational thinking and binary code with beautiful wooden toys. Ages 7-10. Skills Learned: critical thinking, communication, social skills, creativity, collaboration. (Read more)

- Education - Drop by the library to play and explore computational thinking and binary code with beautiful wooden toys. Ages 7-10. Skills Learned: critical thinking, communication, social skills, creativity, collaboration. Explore Islam - Religion - This event is open for anyone to attend. The purpose is to spread the message of Islam for those curious to learn about the religion. Many members of the community will be available to have meaningful conversations to gain a better understanding of Islam. (Read more)

- Religion - This event is open for anyone to attend. The purpose is to spread the message of Islam for those curious to learn about the religion. Many members of the community will be available to have meaningful conversations to gain a better understanding of Islam. OPL Book Club - Love it or hate it, come and discuss it! Our Book Clubs are a great way to meet other book lovers and participate in lively discussions. Ages 18+ This month, we will discuss 'The Push' by Ashley Audrain. (Read more)

- Love it or hate it, come and discuss it! Our Book Clubs are a great way to meet other book lovers and participate in lively discussions. Ages 18+ This month, we will discuss 'The Push' by Ashley Audrain. Halton & Peel Juried Art Show - Joshua Creek Heritage Are Centre is pleased to present the 9th annual Juried Exhibition, a diverse display of creativity, skill and inspiration by the artists of Halton and Peel. (Read more)

- Joshua Creek Heritage Are Centre is pleased to present the 9th annual Juried Exhibition, a diverse display of creativity, skill and inspiration by the artists of Halton and Peel. Astronomy Night - An event with the principles entailing "Astronomy is for everyone," with respect, dignity, and safety. Telescopes will be set for public viewing in an effort to gather the community together for sidewalk astronomy. (Read more)

- An event with the principles entailing "Astronomy is for everyone," with respect, dignity, and safety. Telescopes will be set for public viewing in an effort to gather the community together for sidewalk astronomy. Karaoke Saturday - Sing and dance the night away with at Karaoke Saturday. Every Saturday at 9:30 pm. Groups welcome! (Read more)

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with sunny breaks, minus 2 (feels like minus 3), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, minus 3 (feels like minus 6), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 12 km/h, south-east-east

Events:

Halton & Peel Juried Art Show - Joshua Creek Heritage Are Centre is pleased to present the 9th annual Juried Exhibition, a diverse display of creativity, skill and inspiration by the artists of Halton and Peel. (Read more)

