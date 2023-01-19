Events in Oakville this weekend: January 20-22

× Expand Christopher Dias January

It's a big sports weekend in Oakville, with a massive 300+ team hockey tournament, but there's also lots of arts, theatre and music happening too. With better weather than last weekend, it's a great time to check out town events!

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events, and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, January 20-22, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Temperatures will be consistently warmer than last weekend by an average of 10 degrees, but it will still feel cold, just below zero. Sunday has a high chance of light snow through town.

If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: January 20, 21 & 22

Friday, January 20, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy, +1 (feels like -2), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, 0 (feels like -5), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Oakville Rangers Winter Classic Tournament: 300 hockey teams will compete at the Oakville Ranger's Winter Classic, using every arena in Oakville. (Read more here.)

300 hockey teams will compete at the Oakville Ranger's Winter Classic, using every arena in Oakville. An Ideal Husband: Burloak Theatre presents Oscar Wilde's classic comedy at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Burloak Theatre presents Oscar Wilde's classic comedy at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Rabbie Burns Supper: Celebrating the Life & Poetry of Robert Burns! There will be Selkirk Grace, piping in of the haggis, highland dancers and pipers, traditional Scottish fare and a cash bar. All welcome! (Read more here.)

Celebrating the Life & Poetry of Robert Burns! There will be Selkirk Grace, piping in of the haggis, highland dancers and pipers, traditional Scottish fare and a cash bar. All welcome! A Man Called Otto: New comedy drama movie starring Tom Hanks, now playing in theatres. (Read more here.)

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +1 (feels like -3), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Cloudy, 0 (feels like -4), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

17th Anniversary Party at the Moonshine Cafe: 17th Anniversary Party and live show featuring Tianna Woods and the Band rocking the place. There's also cake - come celebrate! (Read more here.)

17th Anniversary Party and live show featuring Tianna Woods and the Band rocking the place. There's also cake - come celebrate! An Ideal Husband: Burloak Theatre presents Oscar Wilde's classic comedy at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Burloak Theatre presents Oscar Wilde's classic comedy at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Oakville Rangers Winter Classic Tournament: 300 hockey teams will compete at the Oakville Ranger's Winter Classic, using every arena in Oakville. (Read more here.)

300 hockey teams will compete at the Oakville Ranger's Winter Classic, using every arena in Oakville. Karaoke Saturday: Sing and dance the night away with at Karaoke Saturday. Every Saturday night starting at 9:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Light snow, +1 (feels like 0), 80% chance of precipitation

Night: Light snow, -1 (feels like -4), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 5 km/h, northeast

Events:

Oakville Rangers Winter Classic Tournament: 300 hockey teams will compete at the Oakville Ranger's Winter Classic, using every arena in Oakville. (Read more here.)

300 hockey teams will compete at the Oakville Ranger's Winter Classic, using every arena in Oakville. An Ideal Husband: Burloak Theatre presents Oscar Wilde's classic comedy at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Burloak Theatre presents Oscar Wilde's classic comedy at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Oakville Blades vs. Milton Menace: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.