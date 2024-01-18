Events in Oakville this weekend: Jan. 19-21, 2024

× Expand Town of Oakville Oakvillepic2

As we say goodbye to the holiday season and hello to the freezing cold weather, Oakville is settling in with some indoor activities for everyone to take part in. From dinners to live performances, hockey games to cooking classes, there's something for everyone this weekend in Oakville.

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, January 19-21, 2024.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

You'll want to layer up if you're going outside this weekend as we'll see a low of -13 feeling like -20. Expect scattered flurries on Friday with a 60% chance of precipitation. Moving into Saturday, we'll mainly be seeing clouds and wind speeds of up to 20 km/h with temperatures ranging from -8 to -13 (feels like -20). On Sunday there will be a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures will still be low, feeling like -16.

Oakville Events: January 19, 20 & 21

Friday, January 19, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, -9 (feels like -16), 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly cloudy, -11 (feels like -19), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 19 km/h, north

Events:

Rabbie Burns Supper: Pipers, dancers, steak & vegetarian pie ... and, of course, the haggis at St. John's United Church Rabbie Burns fundraiser. (Read more here.)

Pipers, dancers, steak & vegetarian pie ... and, of course, the haggis at St. John's United Church Rabbie Burns fundraiser. 20th Century Blues: 20th Century Blues is a sharply funny and evocative play by Obie Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner Susan Miller that questions our place in the world and with one another. (Read more here.)

20th Century Blues is a sharply funny and evocative play by Obie Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner Susan Miller that questions our place in the world and with one another. Oakville Blades vs. Georgetown Raiders: Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Georgetown Raiders. (Read more here.)

Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Georgetown Raiders. Taize at St. Aidan's: Relaxing atmosphere for spiritual seekers and anyone wanting to experience the candle light and music of Taize. (Read more here.)

Relaxing atmosphere for spiritual seekers and anyone wanting to experience the candle light and music of Taize. Conor Gains: Join us this Friday as we watch Conor Gains perform! (Read more here.)

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, -8 (feels like -16), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, -9 (feels like -16), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northwest

Events:

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: The most exciting cooking classes for children! Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits. (Read more here.)

The most exciting cooking classes for children! Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits. 20th Century Blues: 20th Century Blues is a sharply funny and evocative play by Obie Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner Susan Miller that questions our place in the world and with one another. (Read more here.)

20th Century Blues is a sharply funny and evocative play by Obie Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner Susan Miller that questions our place in the world and with one another. High Rendition Jazz’s Winter Spectacular: Experience the lively beats and heartfelt tunes of High Rendition Jazz, a highly praised youth jazz ensemble from Ontario, skillfully guided by the experienced direction of Jules Estrin. (Read more here.)

Experience the lively beats and heartfelt tunes of High Rendition Jazz, a highly praised youth jazz ensemble from Ontario, skillfully guided by the experienced direction of Jules Estrin. Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers: Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Aurora Tigers. (Read more here.)

Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they face off against the Aurora Tigers. Cat Bernardi: Come on out to watch the talented Cat Bernardi, jazz vocalist, composer, arranger, and educator from Missisauga perform. (Read more here.)

Come on out to watch the talented Cat Bernardi, jazz vocalist, composer, arranger, and educator from Missisauga perform. Trish O'Neil & Friends: Join us this Saturday as we watch Trish O'Neil & Friends perform! (Read more here.)

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, -3 (feels like -8), 20% chance of precipitation

Evening: Clear, -6 (feels like -12), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

20th Century Blues: 20th Century Blues is a sharply funny and evocative play by Obie Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winner Susan Miller that questions our place in the world and with one another. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.