Events in Oakville this weekend: January 27-29

Get ready for a weekend of frosty fun! With a P.A. Day this Friday and lots of live music and arts this weekend, there's lots of fun things to do in Oakville to beat the oncoming cold.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events, and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, January 27-29, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Temperatures will stay below zero all weekend, with light snow expected Friday and Sunday. Some windchills will go below -10 this weekend with significant winds: If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: January 27, 28 & 29

Friday, January 27, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly cloudy, -1 (feels like -7), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Scattered flurries, -2 (feels like -10), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 35 km/h, south

Today is a P.A. for most Oakville elementary students! In addition to regular events, Oakville News has a special P.A. day guide here with special activities and programs in town.

Events:

Power Art PA Days: Energizing art activities and outdoor recreation for children while off from school! Located at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Energizing art activities and outdoor recreation for children while off from school! Located at Gairloch Gardens. The Strother Martins: Concert at the Moonshine Cafe. Fun - Casual - Rock and Roll and lot's more. They've quickly become a Moonshine Favourite! With Special guest Tyler Stewart of the Barenaked Ladies. (Read more here.)

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, 0 (feels like -4), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Light snow, -3 (feels like -4), 80% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, north

Events:

Chinese New Year Gala: Live show. Join the Oakville Chinese Network as they celebrate with the Chinese New Year Gala at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. (Read more here.)

Og2 Winter Exhibition Opening: Celebrate the opening of our Winter exhibitions this weekend at Centennial Square and the Oakville Galleries. (Read more here.)

Oakville Blades vs. Aurora Tigers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

"Cause Célèbre: A World Transformed": Concert. St. Jude's Celebration of the Arts presents Marcel d'Entremont, Tenor performing "Cause Célèbre: A World Transformed" with pianist Dakota Scott-Digout and mezzo-soprano Andrea Ludwig. (Read more here.)

Concert. St. Jude’s Celebration of the Arts presents Marcel d’Entremont, Tenor performing "Cause Célèbre: A World Transformed" with pianist Dakota Scott-Digout and mezzo-soprano Andrea Ludwig. Karaoke Saturday: Sing and dance the night away with at Karaoke Saturday. Every Saturday night starting at 9:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Scattered flurries, -1 (feels like -4), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly cloudy, -4 (feels like -9), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Jann Arden: Live concert at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, featuring Canadian music legend Jann Arden. (**NOTE: this show is sold out.) (Read more here.)

Oakville Improv: The monthly show returns for a night of improv and sketch comedy. (Read more here.)

The monthly show returns for a night of improv and sketch comedy. A Man Called Otto: New comedy drama movie starring Tom Hanks, now playing in theatres. (Read more here.)

Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.