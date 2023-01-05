Events in Oakville this weekend: January 6-8

× Expand Christopher Dias January

It may be the end of the winter holidays, but it's just the first fun Oakville weekend of many for 2023! There are activities at Town Hall, Bronte Creek Provincial Park, hockey arenas, cinemas and so much more.

Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town, including sports, live music, church sales, theatre, nature events and so much more. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, January 6-8, 2023.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, but wet flurries and light winds will continue through the weekend. Wet snow is expected to especially ramp up beginning Sunday night.

If you're attending evening events outdoors, don't forget to dress warm!

Oakville Events: January 6, 7 & 8

Friday, January 6, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Wet flurries, +4 (feels like -2), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +2 (feels like -2), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers: Hockey game. Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team. (Read more here.)

Victorian Christmas at Bronte Creek: Free family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Take a step back in time to the year 1900 and experience the Christmas season like never before. No reservations required. (Read more here.)

Conor Gains Trio: Live concert at the Moonshine Cafe. As an award winning songwriter, he's a past recipient of the Cobalt Prize Contemporary Blues Composition Award, recognizing innovation and creativity in songwriting. (Read more here.)

Saturday, January 7, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +2 (feels like +1), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly clear, -2 (feels like -6), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, northwest

Events:

Victorian Christmas at Bronte Creek: Free family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Take a step back in time to the year 1900 and experience the Christmas season like never before. No reservations required. (Read more here.)

M3gan: Opening day for the new thriller horror movie, now playing in theatres. (Read more here.)

Sunday, January 8, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +0 (feels like -4), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Scattered flurries, +0 (feels like -4), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, east

Events:

2023 New Year's Oakville Council Levee: Oakville Town Council invites you and your family to celebrate the start of a new year at the Annual New Year’s Levee, including musical performances and light refreshments. (Read more here.)

Victorian Christmas at Bronte Creek: Free family activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Take a step back in time to the year 1900 and experience the Christmas season like never before. No reservations required. (Read more here.)

Avatar: The Way of Water: The highly anticipated, new sci-fi action blockbuster movie directed by James Cameron now playing in theatres. (Read more here.)

With the continued presence of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.