Events in Oakville this weekend: July 1-3

Happy Canada Day! There's lots of events going on to celebrate Canada both for this upcoming long weekend. There's events for the holiday and Saturday and Sunday too.

There's lots of great events happening across Oakville all long weekend long! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, July 1-3, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events each weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

Take care of the possible thunderstorms on Canada Day - but there will be warm, sunny weather for the rest of the weekend.

Oakville Events: July 1, 2 & 3

Friday, July 1, 2022 - Happy Canada Day!

Don't miss the Canada Day Party! Oakville's official party is at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Family-friendly evening of fun activities, entertainment, food trucks and fireworks. From 6-10 p.m. (Read more here.)

Special road closures, town facility hours, parking and shuttle information can be found here.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +29 (feels like +33), 40% chance of precipitation

Night: Risk of a thunderstorm, +25 (feels like +31), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, west

Events:

Canada Day Pancake Breakfast: Free Canada Day breakfast and Citizen Reaffirmation ceremony. At Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre. From 8:30-10:30 a.m. (Read more here.)

Free Canada Day breakfast and Citizen Reaffirmation ceremony. At Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre. From 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. Paul P's "Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment": Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. Oakville Galleries at Canada Day: Free arts and crafts workshop with Oakville Galleries at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park on Canada Day! Find our events team in the arts and craft zone. Starts at 4 p.m. and open to 9 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free arts and crafts workshop with Oakville Galleries at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park on Canada Day! Find our events team in the arts and craft zone. Starts at 4 p.m. and open to 9 p.m. Music in Town Square: Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. Canada Day Fireworks: Free show at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park. Starts at 10 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +28 (feels like +31), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +23 (feels like +26), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15km/h, southwest

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. Paul P's Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. Bronte through Artists' Eyes: Art exhibit at Sovereign House. Group multi-media show celebrating Oakville's western village and harbour. At the same time, you can tour historic Sovereign House and stroll along the Bronte Bluffs overlooking the lake. Open 1-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art exhibit at Sovereign House. Group multi-media show celebrating Oakville's western village and harbour. At the same time, you can tour historic Sovereign House and stroll along the Bronte Bluffs overlooking the lake. Open 1-4 p.m. Jethro Tull's Martin Barre - Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour: Live music at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Martin Barre was the lead guitarist for Jethro Tull for over 40 years. Tickets $67-78. Show at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Martin Barre was the lead guitarist for Jethro Tull for over 40 years. Tickets $67-78. Show at 8 p.m. Minions: The Rise of Gru: Opening weekend of the new animated movie. (Showtimes here.)

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +25 (feels like +28), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mix of sun and clouds, +23 (feels like +25), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, east

Events:

Blooms & Bubbles: Celebrate spring and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton’s newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats. (Read more here.)

Celebrate spring and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton’s newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats. The Junction: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8 p.m. Jethro Tull's Martin Barre - Aqualung 50th Anniversary Tour: Live music at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Martin Barre was the lead guitarist for Jethro Tull for over 40 years. Tickets $67-78. Show at 8 p.m. (Read more here.)

With the small but noticeable presence of COVID-19 still in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

