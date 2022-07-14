Events in Oakville this weekend: July 15-17

× Expand Unsplash Live music

The heat of summer is here and there's lots of great events happening across Oakville all long weekend long! Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, July 15-17, 2022.

Oakville has several concerts and live music performances happening this weekend. There's also a sports tournament, nature workshop and new play at the Oakville Centre. Plus, a special event with bestselling author Kathy Reichs!

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

The sun is out and heat is on all day Friday and Saturday - but there's a high chance of warm, persistent thunderstorms all day Sunday.

Oakville Events: July 15, 16 & 17

Friday, July 15, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +23 (feels like +25), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Partly cloudy, +17 (feels like +17), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Canadian Blood Services Blood Drive: at Holy Trinity Croatian Parish church. From 1-7 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance. (Read more here.)

at Holy Trinity Croatian Parish church. From 1-7 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance. In Conversation with...Kathy Reichs: Author Kathy Reichs give a book talk and Q&A at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Featuring her new novel Cold Cold Bones. Books available and live stream option to watch from home. Tickets $20-45. Show at 7:00 p.m. (Read more here.)

Author Kathy Reichs give a book talk and Q&A at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. Featuring her new novel Cold Cold Bones. Books available and live stream option to watch from home. Tickets $20-45. Show at 7:00 p.m. Music and Art with Laura Sea: Free piano concert and art sale at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. $1 from each sold item is donated to mental health organizations. From 4-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free piano concert and art sale at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. $1 from each sold item is donated to mental health organizations. From 4-5 p.m. Music in Town Square: Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. Neil McNaughton Band: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. Paul P's "Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment": Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +27 (feels like +31), 20% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +26 (feels like +30), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7-10 km/h, southeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Motionball Marathon of Sport: Sports tournament at Appleby College. Open to all ages. Motionball's flagship event with 10 teams competing. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sports tournament at Appleby College. Open to all ages. Motionball's flagship event with 10 teams competing. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Colin Gray: Free concert in Towne Square. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Shows on rotation from 3-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free concert in Towne Square. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Shows on rotation from 3-7 p.m. Paul P's Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. Where the Crawdads Sing: Opening weekend of the new movie. (Showtimes here.)

Opening weekend of the new movie. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. Iain Leslie Band: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. Dadar Express: Play at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts. A unique Tamil/Hindi stage play, is a family drama appealing to diverse audiences. Presented by Mississauga Creations. Tickets $25. Show at 6:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

In addition to the above events, one of our Oakville News' staff writers is hosting an all-ages Stag and Doe party ahead of their wedding later this month. The event is at Hopedale Bowl, and is an All-You-Can-Bowl party event from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Tickets include unlimited bowling for the night, shoe rental and delicious snacks - more information and tickets are available online here.

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of thunderstorms, +27 (feels like +34), 80% chance of precipitation

Night: Risk of thunderstorms, +25 (feels like +32), 60% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, southwest

Events:

Nature Games - Spectacular Spiders: Nature program. Free games and activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. All ages. From 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Nature program. Free games and activities at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. All ages. From 1:30-3:30 p.m. Turbo the Terapy Thespian: Live piano with a service animal at Oak Park Pet Hospital. Free show. From 2-3 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live piano with a service animal at Oak Park Pet Hospital. Free show. From 2-3 p.m. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank: Opening weekend of the new animated movie. (Showtimes here.)

With the increase of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE