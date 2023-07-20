Events in Oakville this weekend: July 21-23, 2023

Town of Oakville
Oakvillepic2
Great weather is coming this weekend, and there's lots of great events to get you outdoors! Leading events this weekend are several art shows, exhibits and galleries, but that's only the beginning!
There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, July 21-23, 2023.
If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.
Aside from some likely thunderstorms early Friday morning and afternoon, the rest of this weekend is expected to be hot and sunny with some wind breezes. It's a great chance to get outside and make the most of summer - but if you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water!
Oakville Events: July 21, 22 & 23
Friday, July 21, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Risk of a thunderstorm, +24 (feels like +29), 40% chance of precipitation
Evening: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +25), 10% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 20-25 km/h, north
Events:
- Feldenkrais - Awareness through Movement: Morning yoga and wellness class offered at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)
- Barbie: New comedy film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, with a celebrity ensemble cast. Now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Free live jazz music in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)
- Garnetta and Da' Groovemasters: Live blues/soul concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Mainly sunny, +26 (feels like +30), 10% chance of precipitation
Evening: Mainly sunny, +24 (feels like +28), 20% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 10 km/h, northwest
Events:
- Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)
- 4th Annual Glenorchy Community Festival: Free outdoor family fair, featuring vendor booths, children’s activities, music and entertainment, carnival games, face painting, jumpy castle and more. (Read more here.)
- Oakville Historical Society Yard Sale: Fundraiser and community sale at Erchless Estate. (Read more here.)
- Nature Walk: Join a walk along Sixteen Mile Creek to explore the beautiful summer landscape of the forest. Free event led by botanist Paul O'Hara. (Read more here.)
- Sound, Poetry, Performance: Join us for a special afternoon of contemporary art, performance, and poetry—not to be missed! Live performances and museum tours at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)
- Afternoon Blues: Music at the Moonshine Cafe with Mike Branton. (Read more here.)
- Susan & Lorenzo DelBianco Art Show: Art show and sale at Sovereign House. (Read more here.)
- Ellen Daly: Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)
- Summer Artisan Series Markets: Art show and craft sale at Crescent Hill Gallery. (Read more here.)
- Newcomers Art Class w/ Lisaura Lobo: Art workshop at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Weather forecast:
Daytime: Sunny, +27 (feels like +32), 10% chance of precipitation
Night: Mainly sunny, +25 (feels like +31), 10% chance of precipitation
Wind speed: 10 km/h, west
Events:
- Art in the Gardens: Join Oakville Galleries in beautiful Gairloch Gardens for a free art-making experience! (Read more here.)
- Oppenheimer: New history drama film directed by Oscar winner Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and more. Now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)
- Susan & Lorenzo DelBianco Art Show: Art show and sale at Sovereign House. (Read more here.)
- Bronte Creek Children's Activities: Join us at the Bronte Creek Nature Centre for school aged kids and their parents! Enjoy learning and discovering together. (Read more here.)
Looking for more information about one of this weekend's events? Full details, including locations, addresses, event times and prices, can all be found by clicking "Read more here" next to each listing.
Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.
Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.
With the muted but consistent presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.
