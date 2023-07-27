Events in Oakville this weekend: July 28-30, 2023

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation Bronte Harbour Outer Harbour LIghthouse

It's going to be a hot weekend in Oakville, but there's lots of great events to get you enjoying summer's best! Guided tours, live music, nature events - and did we mention Oakville Family Ribfest is on too?

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, July 28-30, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

Friday is calling for extreme heat and strong thunderstorms, especially in the evening and overnight, which could see 15mm of rain and strong winds. Saturday and Sunday will have warm but significant cooler temperatures, along with mixes of cloud and sun.

This weekend is a great chance to get outside and make the most of summer - but if you're going outside in the heat, make sure to have lots of sunscreen and water!

Oakville Events: July 28, 29 & 30

Friday, July 28, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Risk of strong thunderstorms, +31 (feels like +40), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Risk of strong thunderstorms, +28 (feels like +38), 90% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15-20 km/h, southwest

Events:

Oakville Family Ribfest 2023: Annual fundraiser block party at Sheridan College. Food, drinks, activities, and delicious smoked ribs. Run by and in support of local Rotary Clubs. Go pig or go home! (Read more here.)

Feldenkrais - Awareness through Movement: Morning yoga and wellness class offered at the Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Haunted Mansion: New family horror comedy film starring Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and Tiffany Haddish. Now playing in local theatres. (Read more here.)

Oakville Jazz Ensemble: Free live jazz music in downtown Oakville. (Read more here.)

Friday Night Fun Swim: Town of Oakville hosts a swimming party at Iroquois Ridge pool. (Read more here.)

Willy Nilly: Live folk rock concert at the Moonshine Cafe. (Read more here.)

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +26 (feels like +33), 30% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +25), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10-15 km/h, northeast

Events:

Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Oakville Family Ribfest 2023: Annual fundraiser block party at Sheridan College. Food, drinks, activities, and delicious smoked ribs. Run by and in support of local Rotary Clubs. Go pig or go home! (Read more here.)

Newcomers Art Class w/ Lisaura Lobo: Art workshop at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre. (Read more here.)

Galleries Outdoor Art & Heritage Tour: Museum tours from Oakville Galleries. Free all ages tours at Gairloch Gardens. (Read more here.)

Natasha Meister : Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

Afternoon Blues: Music at the Moonshine Cafe with Mike Branton. (Read more here.)

Erik Shubert and CJ Lee: Live rock concert at the Moonshine Cafe, featuring artists visiting from Australia. (Read more here.)

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mix of sun and clouds, +23 (feels like +25), 30% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +22 (feels like +24), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 10 km/h, west

Events:

Oakville Family Ribfest 2023: Annual fundraiser block party at Sheridan College. Food, drinks, activities, and delicious smoked ribs. Run by and in support of local Rotary Clubs. Go pig or go home! (Read more here.)

Black History Bike Tour: Join the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton for a guided bike tour of Bronte Harbour and explore sites related to Oakville's Black heritage. (Read more here.)

Black History Walking Tour: Join the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton for a guided bike tour of Kerr Village and explore sites related to Oakville's Black heritage. (Read more here.)

Eddie Patton : Free live music in downtown Oakville. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. (Read more here.)

Bronte Creek Children's Activities: Join us at the Bronte Creek Nature Centre for school aged kids and their parents! Enjoy learning and discovering together. (Read more here.)

Oakville Improv: Live monthly comedy show at the Moonshine Cafe. This month's show features local comedian and star Gary Pearson. (Read more here.)

