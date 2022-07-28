Events in Oakville this weekend: July 29-31, August 1

× Expand Crystl - Foter - CC BY Summer Picnic

It's the long weekend! Oakville is ready for sunny, summer fun from Friday to Emancipation Day! Here's our full list of what's going on in Oakville this weekend, July 29-31 and August 1, 2022.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for them.

We have all the events from Friday to Sunday this weekend, but we also have some featured events scheduled for the August long weekend with Emancipation Day on Monday, August 1.

All weekend long, there's a very low chance of rain. The weather is expected to be clear and sunny all weekend long with average temperatures close to 30 degrees. Don't forget to be sun safe with sunscreen, shade, and staying hydrated with lots of water.

Oakville Events: July 29, 30 & 31 and August 1

Friday, July 29, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +28 (feels like +30), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +25 (feels like +28), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, northwest

Events:

Music and Art with Laura Sea: Free piano concert and art sale at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. $1 from each sold item is donated to mental health organizations. From 4-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free piano concert and art sale at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. $1 from each sold item is donated to mental health organizations. From 4-5 p.m. DC League of Super-Pets: Opening weekend of the new animated family movie. (Showtimes here.)

Opening weekend of the new animated family movie. Matt Weidinger Trio: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $15. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. Tickets $15. Show at 8:30 p.m. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. Paul P's "Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment": Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. Music in Town Square: Live music at Oakville Town Square. Enjoy a couple of hours of live music brought to you by the merchants of Downtown Oakville. From 7-9 p.m. (Read more here.)

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +27 (feels like +31), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Sunny, +27 (feels like +31), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 7 km/h, west

Events:

En Plein Air Group Show: Art Show at Sovereign House. Enjoy this show celebrating the paintings and drawings of artists who work "in the open air." From 1-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Show at Sovereign House. Enjoy this show celebrating the paintings and drawings of artists who work "in the open air." From 1-4 p.m. Civitan Farmers Market: Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. (Read more here.)

Oakville’s longest running farmer’s market. Open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m every Saturday. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. At Dorval Crossing East. Ellen Daly with the TD Summer Music Series: Free concert in Towne Square. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Shows on rotation from 3-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free concert in Towne Square. Part of the TD Summer Music Series. Shows on rotation from 3-7 p.m. The Woodshed Orchestra: Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. This band is a funky, uplifting and joyful ride every time it plays. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. (Read more here.)

Live music at the Moonshine Cafe. This band is a funky, uplifting and joyful ride every time it plays. Tickets $10. Show at 8:30 p.m. Paul P's Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment: Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. (Read more here.)

Art Exhibit at Gairloch Gardens. Considers and commemorates queer social histories, particularly the period of gay liberation that occurred just before the onset of HIV/AIDS. Open 12-7 p.m. Tanya Lukin Linklater: Art Exhibit at Centennial Square. Works across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installations and text. The artist's practice considers the troubled colonial history of Turtle Island. Open 12-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny, +28 (feels like +33), 10% chance of precipitation

Night: Mainly sunny, +27 (feels like +32), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 15 km/h, south

Events:

Nature Games: Activities for children at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Takes place at the Nature Centre. Included with park admission. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Read more here.)

Activities for children at Bronte Creek Provincial Park. Takes place at the Nature Centre. Included with park admission. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. DC League of Super-Pets: Opening weekend of the new animated family movie. (Showtimes here.)

Monday, August 1, 2022

Please take note of the facility closures and adjusted public transit schedules for the holiday today. Full details are available online here.

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny, +29 (feels like +35), 20% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 25 km/h, south

Events:

Emancipation Day Picnic: Free-to-attend event including museum tours and a free hot lunch (that must be pre-ordered) returning to its home location on the grounds of the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate. Live performances by jazz gospel singer John Campbell and the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) Steelpan Band. 1-4 p.m. (Read more here.)

Free-to-attend event including museum tours and a free hot lunch (that must be pre-ordered) returning to its home location on the grounds of the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate. Live performances by jazz gospel singer John Campbell and the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) Steelpan Band. 1-4 p.m. Art in the Park 2022: Oakville's premier one-day art show and sale is back for 2022. Over 180 artists will come to Waterfront Park, including nearly 50 from Oakville. Admission is $5 but free for children. Open 1-5 p.m. (Read more here.)

With the increase of COVID-19 transmission in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know.

We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

ADD YOUR EVENT HERE